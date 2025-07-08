Rain launches a new way to connect. It’s a loop

Introducing the loop, a new way to connect your Wi-Fi, your music and your world. And it’s exclusive to rain.

It’s your Wi-Fi. It’s your music. It’s a loop

With the loop, you can carry your Wi-Fi with you, and take stereo music everywhere.

It’s not just a portable 5G router and stereo speakers. It’s a loop. The first of its kind. The beginning of an exciting new category.

The way the loop’s features work together offers infinite possibilities.

Find out more about the loop at rain.co.za

Connect

The loop’s rechargeable battery lets you carry your Wi-Fi with you, keeping all your devices connected on the go. And with scan to connect on the large touch screen display, sharing your Wi-Fi is easy.

Listen

With the loop’s stereo speakers, you can take your music everywhere. Download your favourite streaming app and share all your favourite songs. With built-in connectivity, there’s no need for Bluetooth pairing. Now you’re all in control of the music. Anyone can choose the next song directly from the loop’s large touch screen display.

Hands-free camera

No need for selfies. Just put the loop down, set the timer and get in frame. Now you’re all in the picture. It’s like having your own photographer with you.

Loop your way

The loop lets you connect in style wherever you are. With a choice of colours, there’s a loop for everyone.

Add your favourite apps

From music streaming and games to your choice of social media, personalise your experience by adding the best Android apps.

Introducing loopzones

With unli loopzones you can get unlimited data where you want it, and per gig data everywhere else. With the loop’s dual Sims and new smartswitching technology, you only have to pay for unlimited in the places you use the most data.

Loop users also get access to free open loopzones. Connect with your community and get access to unlimited loop data in selected public spaces near you.

A choice of plans

You can either get the loop as part of a monthly subscription, or you can buy your loop and pick a data plan. Both options give you a choice of two plans.

The unlizones plan gives you one unli loopzone – unlimited loop data at a location of your choice. You also get 10 gigs a month for when you’re on the go.

Or you can choose the per gig plan, which gives you 25GB/month to use everywhere.

You can add more unli loopzones or buy more gigs anytime at rainGO.

Loop features

5G and 4G Wi-Fi sharing

Stereo speakers

Echo-cancelling microphones

Large touchscreen display

Rechargeable battery

Dual Sim, with smart switching

Powered by Android

Read more articles by rain on TechCentral

