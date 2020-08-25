Raisibe Morathi appointed as new Vodacom CFO - TechCentral

Vodacom Group has a new chief financial officer. Raisibe Morathi will take on the role from 1 November, when she will also be appointed to the board as an executive director.

Her appointment follows the resignation of Till Streichert at the end of June. Sitho Mdlalose has been acting as group CFO since Streichert’s departure.

“As one of the most experienced and one of very few African black female CFOs of a listed company in South Africa, Raisibe’s appointment underscores Vodacom’s commitment to driving diversity across the workplace,” the telecommunications group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Morathi joins Vodacom from Nedbank Group, where she has been group CFO since 2009. She is a chartered accountant and has completed an Advanced Management Programme with Insead (France). Her other qualifications include a higher diploma in taxation from Wits University and she is completing a master’s in philosophy (corporate strategy) at Gibs.

“Given Vodacom Group’s leadership position as a mobile money provider in Africa and our accelerated growth ambitions beyond traditional telco services, Raisibe’s extensive financial services experience makes her an excellent addition to the Vodacom Group board and executive committee,” said CEO Shameel Joosub. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media