TCS | Reserve Bank fintech head Lyle Horsley on the G20 TechSprint

One of South Africa’s responsibilities as president of the global Group of 20 (G20) nations in 2025 is to host the G20 TechSprint, an event that invites innovators from around the world to develop financial solutions that solve the most pressing challenges faced by central banks.

The South African Reserve Bank is hosting this year’s TechSprint in collaboration with the Bank for International Settlements.

Lyle Horsley, head of fintech at the Reserve Bank, joined TechCentral’s Nkosinathi Ndlovu on the TechCentral Show to talk about the competition and other initiatives spearheaded by the Bank under the G20 banner.

In this episode of the show, Horsley delves into:

The history of the G20 TechSprint and some of the solutions developed in previous iterations of the competition;

The problem statements entrants are required to centre their solutions on;

How central banks balance the often-opposing concerns of innovation on one hand and strong regulation on the other;

How digital identity and the principles of open finance are critical to digitised financial systems;

How the global central banking community will help winners develop and scale their solutions; and

Details about the format of the TechSprint, how to participate and the prizes up for grabs.

