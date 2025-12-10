Rewiring productivity: the AI PC shift South African leaders are betting on

The conversation around artificial intelligence has moved from future possibility to present day reality. For organisations across South Africa, this is not just another technology trend; it is a fundamental shift in how we work, innovate and compete.

As we embrace this new era, the tools we provide our employees become the primary drivers of progress. This is where the AI PC emerges as a critical component for success, empowering teams to unlock new levels of productivity and creativity.

Recent findings from Dell Technologies’ State of Innovation and AI study highlight the urgency and optimism among South African business leaders. An overwhelming 88% of organisations plan to use generative AI to boost productivity and improve the employee experience within the next year.

Fifty-eight percent of South African organisations have already invested in AI-specific infrastructure and PCs

Furthermore, 98% agree that generative AI tools can lead to more personalised and intuitive applications. Every organisation surveyed has either started or is planning to deploy these advanced applications.

This proactive stance shows that South African businesses are ready to lead. The data reveals that 58% have already invested in AI-specific infrastructure and PCs, while 32% are integrating AI into existing workflows and another 32% are refreshing their PC fleet. These investments signal a clear understanding that to harness the full potential of AI, organisations need technology built for the task.

Moving AI from the cloud to the PC

Until now, most heavy AI workloads have been processed in the cloud. While powerful, this model has limitations, including latency, security concerns, connectivity dependence and rising cloud inference costs. The AI PC – more specifically the Microsoft Copilot+ PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors – changes this dynamic by bringing AI processing directly to the device.

This is made possible through the neural processing unit (NPU), integrated alongside the CPU and GPU. Unlike traditional processors, the NPU is designed to handle AI tasks efficiently. It delivers low-power acceleration for on-device workloads such as background blur, noise removal, transcription and local large language model (LLM) inference. By offloading these tasks, the NPU improves responsiveness, reduces heat and fan noise, extends battery life, lowers latency, enhances privacy by running sensitive features locally and reduces cloud-related costs.

Introducing the era of Copilot+ PCs

The evolution of the AI PC has reached a milestone with Copilot+ PCs. Built to deliver a transformative AI experience, these devices set a new standard for intelligence and performance. The defining metric here is Tops (trillions of operations per second). With NPUs capable of more than 40 Tops, Copilot+ PCs can execute AI tasks at speeds previously unimaginable on a personal computer.

This power unlocks a suite of advanced AI experiences that reshape workflows. Features like recall allow users to instantly find anything they’ve ever seen on their PC. Real-time live translation breaks down language barriers. Personalised on-device AI companions help build presentations, summarise documents and more. For creative professionals, it means generating image variations in seconds; for data analysts, running complex models locally for faster insights. All of this is enabled by Microsoft Copilot integrated into Windows 11.

Security in the age of AI

As we integrate AI more deeply into our business operations, security becomes more critical than ever. The AI PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors is designed with a security-first mindset. By enabling AI workloads on the device, organisations can significantly reduce exposure of sensitive data to cloud-based threats. Data stays on the device, minimising the risks associated with data transfer and third-party access.

Modern AI PCs also come with enhanced, built-in security features that operate from the silicon level up. From secured-core PC capabilities to advanced threat detection, these devices provide a robust defence against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. For South African businesses, where data protection is a priority, the AI PC offers a secure foundation upon which they can confidently build their AI strategies. It provides the peace of mind needed to innovate without compromising security.

The role of trusted partners

As South African organisations accelerate their shift toward AI-ready infrastructure, experienced technology partners are becoming essential enablers. First Technology Western Cape – a Dell Technologies Titanium partner – is helping businesses navigate this transition by deploying and supporting Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. With deep expertise in client solutions and modern workplace environments, First Technology Western Cape helps organisations unlock the productivity, efficiency and security benefits of the new AI PC era.

Empowering your workforce for what’s next

The enthusiasm for AI in South Africa is a clear indicator of a workforce ready to embrace change. Providing employees with the right tools is the most direct way to translate that enthusiasm into tangible outcomes. The AI PC is more than a hardware upgrade; it is an investment in human potential and the future of the organisation.

By equipping teams with Copilot+ PCs, organisations empower people to collaborate more effectively, innovate more freely, solve problems faster and deliver results more efficiently. It helps foster a culture where employees are not just users of technology but active participants in shaping the future of work. With stronger security, greater productivity and the ability to run AI locally, the AI PC enables what was once considered impossible.

The path forward is clear. The data shows that South African businesses are not only ready for the AI era – they are actively building it.