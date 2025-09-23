Dell Technologies Forum 2025 to showcase future of AI and innovation

This year’s Dell Technologies Forum South Africa will see organisations tackle AI challenges by getting hands-on with the newest cutting-edge products and services.

In addition to discovering tailored use cases designed to help them thrive in today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape, organisations will have ample opportunity to engage directly with experts and see how others are tackling the same issues.

This year’s event is set to take place at the Kyalami International Convention Centre on 6 November 2025 and will explore how businesses can reimagine what’s possible using cutting-edge artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and AI-powered PCs – all designed to drive progress in an era of transformation.

From AI factories to modern disaggregated data centres and the rise of sustainable IT, attendees will hear directly from global and local experts, engage in live demos, and discover how Dell’s innovation is helping public and private sector organisations lead change.

Habib Mahakian, Dell Technologies vice president for sub-Saharan Africa, said: “The pace of transformation enabled by technology is accelerating across South Africa. Businesses are looking to scale AI responsibly, modernise infrastructure and prepare their workforce for what’s next.”

Depth, scale, expertise

“The 2025 edition of Dell Technologies Forum in Johannesburg will give business leaders the opportunity to experience how technologies like AI, multi-cloud and next-generation infrastructure are being applied to solve real business challenges,” Mahakian said.

“As a trusted technology vendor to our customers and partners in South Africa, Dell brings the depth, scale and expertise to help organisations take their next step forward.”

The Dell Technologies Forum is run in partnership with Intel and Microsoft.

