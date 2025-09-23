TCS+ | Stop applying old thinking to the cloud: LSD Open

Not every organisation that has migrated to the cloud has reaped the rewards promised in terms of faster development and deployment cycles, simplified infrastructure management, and most importantly, a reduction in costs.

Some are going as far as repatriating their infrastructure back into on-premises environments, perhaps because they understand it better and they find they can more reliably predict their costs there.

Deon Stroebel, chief innovation officer at cloud computing specialist LSD Open, argues against this move, saying that issues relating to cost and efficiency are better solved in the cloud than outside of it.

Watch the interview

In this episode of TCS+, Stroebel delves into:

The biggest mistakes companies make after migrating into the cloud;

The real difference between just running an application on the cloud versus building it in a truly cloud-native way;

The mindset shift that comes with cloud adoption and why on-premises thinking should not be applied in a cloud environment;

How containerisation and DevOps help businesses make their cloud deployments more efficient;

The cost and performance benefits of modernised cloud infrastructure;

How to use observability tools to monitor cloud usage; and

How ensuring their cloud environments prepare businesses to adopt new technologies like AI quickly.

This conversation is not to be missed!

