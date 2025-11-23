Rob Godlonton named CEO of iqbusiness, replacing Adam Craker

IT services company iqbusiness, part of the JSE-listed Reunert stable, has appointed Rob Godlonton as its new CEO.

Godlonton replaces long-time chief executive Adam Craker, who has led iqbusiness for 15 years and steered it through some of the most significant shifts in its history – including its 2023 acquisition by Reunert and the 2024 merger with fast-growing systems integrator +OneX.

TechCentral has previously reported extensively on the +OneX deal, which brought together iqbusiness’s consulting heritage with +OneX’s engineering-led digital capabilities. The merger created a scaled platform housing brands including gigantiq, iqx and midnight, and positioned the combined entity as a serious competitor in South Africa’s increasingly consolidated IT services market.

Strategic repositioning

Godlonton – formerly CEO of +OneX and a former senior executive at EOH (now iOCO) – played a central role in that integration. He currently serves as managing partner of the solutions services group at iqbusiness and leads iqx. During his tenure at +OneX, he oversaw rapid growth and helped establish the company. Since joining iqbusiness, he has focused on strengthening the solutions portfolio, deepening client engagement and driving the build-out of a unified digital platform.

The leadership handover comes after a three-year period of strategic repositioning for the firm. After joining the Reunert stable in 2023 – with Drona Holdings also taking a stake – iqbusiness set out to reshape itself for long-term sustainability, improve integration across its technology assets and increase capacity for investment in emerging digital opportunities.

Despite tough economic conditions, the company says it enters this next phase with “positive trading momentum” and a clearly defined growth agenda that spans consulting, digital engineering and enterprise technology services.

Craker will remain a shareholder and, after a short handover, plans to devote more time to Jozi My Jozi, the Johannesburg inner-city revitalisation initiative he co-founded. Iqbusiness is a long-standing partner in the project.

Reunert ICT CEO Graeme Eddey said Craker leaves behind “a strong foundation” as Godlonton takes the reins.

Godlonton said his focus will remain on “delivery, innovation and meaningful impact” as iqbusiness advances its 2030 strategy. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

