Walmart takes on Sixty60 with 60-minute delivery in SA debut

Walmart opened its first store in South Africa on Saturday, marking the US retail giant’s debut on the African continent as it seeks a stake in a competitive market.

More than 100 shoppers queued for hours outside the store to take advantage of Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” and shop international products that are not easily available in South Africa such as designer countertop air fryers by Drew Barrymore, Labubu dolls and Dr Pepper sodas.

“I’m actually here for a specific product that you can’t really get in South Africa … it’s a children’s toy, Labubu,” shopper Refilwe Mabale said.

Some, like Tshepo Rambau, were hoping to snap up deals during Black Friday weekend. The 44-year-old said that while standing in the queue that he was eyeing tech products like Wi-Fi extenders. “Hopefully I’ll get them cheaper here,” he said.

The retailer will also be offering a 60-minute online delivery service. This places it in direct competition with Checkers’ Sixty60 on-demand delivery service owned by South Africa’s largest grocery retailer Shoprite.

Jobs

“Opening the first Walmart store in South Africa is about much more than a business milestone, it is a commitment to helping customers save money and live better by consistently delivering the lowest total cost for the basket of products they need,” Andrea Albright, executive vice president of Walmart, said in a statement.

The store, located in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, has created 80 new jobs and has collaborated with 15 local small and medium-sized enterprises, the retailer said. — Siyanda Mthethwa, (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

