Walmart lands in Joburg

Clearwater Mall, in Johannesburg’s western suburbs, will be the location of Walmart’s first own-branded store in South Africa. It will be opened in the coming weeks.

Walmart-owned Massmart, the parent of Makro and Builders, said the new store – and others that will follow – will stock products largely sourced from local suppliers, but this will be complemented by a “curated selection of global brands”.

Earlier media reports had suggested the first Walmart-branded store in South Africa would be located at the Fourways Mall north of Sandton, but this is not the case.

“A key objective has been to broaden product choices in a way that creates a sense of discovery – where shoppers are pleasantly surprised by options that bring interest and excitement to their everyday shopping experience,” Massmart merchandising vice president Mark Scott said in a statement.

“For example, our sweets and confectionary aisle features international favourites such as Mike & Ike, Warheads and Nerds – brands not commonly found in South Africa.”

Walmart said the Clearwater store is characterised by “bright lighting, spacious aisles, intuitive inter-department flow and efficient checkout”.

“The product offering comprises fresh and frozen food, groceries and consumables, as well as thoughtfully curated health and beauty; apparel and baby; sports and outdoor; homeware; electronics; toys; and seasonal departments,” it said.

Digital

Customers can also look forward to digital capabilities to enhance their shopping journey, Walmart said last month when it announced its plans to launch own-branded stores in South Africa.

Walmart is the world’s largest retailer. Founded in Bentonville, Arkansas, US in 1962, today it operates thousands of stores across the US and in more than a dozen countries, alongside one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms. Its scale is staggering: millions of employees, annual revenues bigger than the GDP of many nations and supply chains that can shift global markets.

The company’s power comes from its ruthless efficiency. Walmart pioneered logistics systems that shaved cents off every product procured and sold and leveraged its size to squeeze prices in the supply chain.

Indeed, Walmart runs on technology as much as on shelves and stock. Its legendary logistics system relies on real-time data, satellite tracking and predictive analytics to keep goods flowing smoothly through its vast supply chain.

Machine learning models forecast demand and optimise inventory, while automation in warehouses speeds up sorting and delivery. In-store, Walmart uses self-checkout systems, mobile payment and digital price tags to cut friction. Online, its e-commerce platform integrates with physical stores for seamless “click-and-collect”. The retailer also experiments with drones, robotics and AI-driven customer service.

In recent decades, Walmart has tried to evolve beyond the stereotype of the suburban megastore. It invests in automation, groceries, fintech and even healthcare. Its online arm competes head-on with Amazon, which recently established a retail marketplace presence in South Africa, setting up a potential clash of the US retail giants in the local market in the years ahead. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

