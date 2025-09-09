Walmart to open SA stores under its own brand, with gadgets and groceries side by side

US retail giant Walmart, which entered the South African market in 2010 through an investment in Massmart – it later bought out the group in its entirely – is launching its first own-branded stores in South Africa.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that the stores will be launched “later this year”. Until now, it has chosen to use homegrown retail brands as its route to market, including well-known names such as Makro and Builders.

Kath McLay, Walmart International’s president and CEO, said the retail giant’s South African stores will offer a “wide range of merchandise, including fresh groceries, household essentials, apparel and technology”.

“Walmart also will offer a variety of locally sourced products. By partnering with South African suppliers and entrepreneurs, Walmart will bring its signature ‘every day low prices’ and global standards to the market, while celebrating the country’s rich culture,” she added.

Walmart said it plans to offer affordable groceries and a selection of family, home and entertainment items — including global brands — in bright, well-designed stores with wide aisles.

“With sites already in development, these new stores are set to open before the end of the year, with official opening dates to be announced in October. The company will share further details about store locations, hiring and community initiatives in the coming months. Customers can also look forward to digital capabilities to enhance their shopping journey,” Walmart said in the statement, without elaborating.

World’s largest retailer

Walmart is the world’s largest retailer. Founded in Bentonville, Arkansas, US in 1962, Walmart today operates thousands of stores across the US and in more than a dozen countries, alongside one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms. Its scale is staggering: millions of employees, annual revenues bigger than the GDP of many nations and supply chains that can shift global markets.

The company’s power comes from its ruthless efficiency. Walmart pioneered logistics systems that shaved cents off every product procured and sold and leveraged its size to squeeze prices in the supply chain.

Indeed, Walmart runs on technology as much as on shelves and stock. Its legendary logistics system relies on real-time data, satellite tracking and predictive analytics to keep goods flowing smoothly through its vast supply chain.

Machine learning models forecast demand and optimise inventory, while automation in warehouses speeds up sorting and delivery. In-store, Walmart uses self-checkout systems, mobile payment and digital price tags to cut friction. Online, its e-commerce platform integrates with physical stores for seamless “click-and-collect”. The retailer also experiments with drones, robotics and AI-driven customer service.

In recent decades, Walmart has tried to evolve beyond the stereotype of the suburban megastore. It invests in automation, groceries, fintech and even healthcare. Its online arm competes head-on with Amazon, which recently established a retail marketplace presence in South Africa, setting up a potential clash of the US retail giants in the local market in the years ahead. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

