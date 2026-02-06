Makro bets on refurbished tech as consumers hunt value

Makro has launched a refurbished technology offering, branded Makro Restored, as retailers respond to rising consumer demand for cheaper alternatives to new devices.

The range includes refurbished and pre-owned smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, smartwatches, audio products and gaming consoles from major technology brands. Devices are sourced from third-party resellers approved by Makro and are sold at lower prices than new equivalents.

According to Makro, all Makro Restored devices undergo functional testing, diagnostics and data wiping before being listed for sale. Products are graded professionally and may show minor cosmetic wear that does not affect performance. Each device is backed by a limited warranty of between six and 12 months, depending on the seller.

Each device is backed by a limited warranty of between six and 12 months, depending on the seller

Makro said the programme is being run through its marketplace platform and forms part of a broader move towards refurbished technology, which is gaining traction globally as device prices rise.

Laura Hartnady, vice president of marketplace at Makro parent Massmart, said international data shows refurbished devices are becoming a mainstream choice. Citing research from Nielsen, she said refurbished products accounted for at least 10% of all technology purchases in the UK in the first quarter of 2025, with similar trends emerging in South Africa.

Hartnady said affordability and digital inclusion were key drivers locally, alongside growing consumer acceptance of refurbished products and sustainability considerations.

Makro Restored devices are subject to Makro’s standard returns and refunds policy, and warranty claims require proof of purchase. The range is currently available exclusively through Makro’s online store. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.