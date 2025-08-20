Checkers rolls out smart trolleys to kill the checkout queue

There’s no escaping the advance of technology, which is now coming to supermarket trolleys in South Africa through Shoprite Group-owned retail chain Checkers.

The Checkers Xpress Trolley lets shoppers scan as they shop and skip the checkout queue by paying directly on the cart, Shoprite said in a statement on Wednesday. The trolleys are being trialled at two Checkers stores in the Western Cape.

The retail giant described the move as a “major step towards a frictionless, technology-led in-store experience”.

It allows shoppers to scan-and-bag items as they go, track a live running total and pay directly on the trolley

“Called the Xpress Trolley, it allows shoppers to scan-and-bag items as they go, track a live running total and pay directly on the trolley without needing to stand in a queue or bag products at a traditional till point.”

The trolley was built by Shoprite’s innovation department, ShopriteX, and features a “user-friendly screen that guides shoppers through their journey, displaying real-time product details, personalised promotions and a running total that helps them keep tabs on their spending as they go”.

“The screen also assists with in-store navigation by indicating where products are located within the store, making it easier for shoppers to find what they want and need without trawling the supermarket,” Shoprite said.

Following initial testing with employees at Checkers Hyper Brackenfell from mid-August, 10 trolleys will be made available to customers at this store as well as another 10 trolleys at Checkers Constantia.

How it works

Shoprite explained how the Xpress Trolley works:

Customers scan an Xtra Savings card below the screen mounted on the trolley to start shopping.

They then place the shopping bags provided into the trolley.

Each item’s barcode is scanned before being placed into the trolley.

Customers can then track a live basket total, view product information and activate personalised promotions.

When they’re done, they head to the dedicated checkout lane and pay directly from the trolley using the bank card saved on their Checkers Sixty60 profile.

They take the printed till slip and exit via the checkout gate – no need to visit a till point – with a concierge on hand for support.

“This pilot allows us to reimagine the in-store journey using technology for a more frictionless shopping experience,” said Neil Schreuder, chief strategy and innovation officer at Shoprite Group.

“The Xpress Trolley enhances convenience, improves speed and keeps customers in control from the moment they enter the store to the moment they leave. Smart trolleys aren’t about the novelty of screens on trolleys – they’re about giving shoppers real-time control, creating a compelling shopping experience,” Schreuder said in the statement.

“We are also excited about the potential it holds for Sixty60’s in-store pickers, specifically the additional speed and accuracy with which the in-store picking process can be completed.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

