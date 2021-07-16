SABC furious as MultiChoice ‘blocks’ access to CAF final

The SABC has slammed an exclusive deal between the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and MultiChoice Group that means this weekend’s CAF Champions League final will only be available to pay-television subscribers.

The SABC issued a hard-hitting statement on Friday slamming the deal as “wrong” as it “places the showpiece of African club football behind a paywall, effectively denying millions of South African football fans the opportunity to watch the game”.

The final will be played on Saturday between Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt’s Al Ahly and will only be broadcast on MultiChoice Group’s SuperSport platform, available exclusively on DStv.

“Despite the SABC meeting CAF’s asking price for the free-to-air rights, the offer was rejected on the basis that CAF has signed an exclusive deal with SuperSport that covers all rights, including the free-to-air rights, for this match,” the public broadcaster said.

The SABC said it is “disreputable” for MultiChoice and SuperSport to acquire free-to-air rights “with the intention of blocking free-to-air broadcasters from using those rights”.

‘Scant regard’

“At a time when economic exclusion is the biggest issue facing South Africa, not only does this deal between CAF and SuperSport perpetuate the divide in our society, but it shows scant regard for the issues facing our people,” the SABC said.

“The failure of (communications regulator) Icasa’s sports rights regulations to deal with this situation means the public broadcaster has no recourse to the regulator even though broadcasting the CAF Champions League final — involving one of South Africa’s biggest clubs — is clearly part of SABC’s public mandate.”

The SABC accused both CAF and MultiChoice of “not having the poor’s interest a heart”.

“The SABC had always intended to broadcast this historic match given the massive support Kaizer Chiefs enjoys in South Africa and acknowledging that this is the club’s first CAF Champions League final,” it added. “The public broadcaster therefore engaged in good-faith negotiations with CAF, but for some reason CAF withheld information about their exclusive deal with the pay-TV broadcaster until yesterday (Thursday).

“Considering the current difficult conditions in the country and the cohesive power of sport, the SABC has made every reasonable effort to ensure that the match would be accessible to all South African via our free-to-air channels. SABC management has also tried to reach out to the leadership of CAF in this regard. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media