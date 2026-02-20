SABC Plus tops two million registered users

SABC Plus, the free online streaming platform, has reached two million registered users, the public broadcaster said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the SABC, the SABC Plus platform continues to serve as the “perfect puzzle piece” in its digital distribution strategy, as it redefines itself in the age of digital media.

The number of users registered on the platform has doubled since it reached the million mark in May 2025, meaning the run rate for the last nine months has been the addition of some 111 000 new registrations per month. The platform is particularly popular among younger audiences who prefer to access content via their mobile phones.

SABC chief operating officer Lungile Binza attributed the growth of SABC Plus platform to its “compelling content offering” which includes sports, documentaries and telenovelas. Interactive features such as SABC Connect, which aims to “gamify” the platform, and a partnership with Microsoft to bring AI learning courses to viewers, are seen as levers for future growth and higher rates of engagement.

Despite its growth, SABC Plus still lags rival free-to-air streaming service eVOD, owned by eMedia and presented as an extension of its Openview satellite offering. eVOD had 2.2 million registered users in the third quarter of 2025, 200 000 more than SABC Plus’s current total. Neither broadcaster has disclosed how many of these registered users are active.

While SABC Plus is growing at a faster rate, eVOD’s growth remains robust with a reported 22% year-on-year increase in registrations. Engagement on the platform is also on the rise, with a 56% surge in screen time, largely driven by its eOriginals local content strategy.

Monetisation

The trends in the free-to-air market reflect broader shifts away from linear “appointment-style” viewing towards data-light, mobile-first streaming.

With both platforms now having surpassed the two million user threshold, the focus is shifting from simple user acquisition to monetisation. While the SABC is leaning into education and gamification, eMedia is doubling down on high-gloss local production, with five new original series slated for 2026.

“SABC Plus will endeavour to cater to the variety of needs of its audience, through compelling content and functionalities that make the platform a pleasant user experience,” the SABC said. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

