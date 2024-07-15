Samsung, Apple lead growth in smartphone shipments

Apple’s iPhone shipments stabilised in the June quarter as the wider smartphone market accelerated its growth, according to independent research.

Global smartphone shipments rose 6.5%, according to International Data Corp, while sales to consumers jumped 6%, according to Counterpoint Research figures.

Aggressive discounts around China’s 618 shopping festival helped entice consumers in the world’s biggest mobile market, where Xiaomi and a resurgent Huawei Technologies have been making inroads this year. The new research adds to data from Chinese authorities showing the iPhone staging a recovery since March.

IDC said Apple shipped 45.2 million handsets in the quarter, a 1.5% improvement on the same period a year earlier. Counterpoint’s figures, which address end-user sales, showed a 1% decline, and both research groups found the iPhone giving up market share.

Xiaomi was the biggest riser, largely powered by entry-level handsets and emerging markets.

The iPhone has been under pressure in China from local players as well as a government ban on foreign devices at state-run workplaces.

Discounts and the promise of new artificial intelligence enhancements has helped steady sales for Apple and market leader Samsung Electronics, which is also promoting a new generation of phones with AI additions.

AI strategy

“Apple’s momentum in the second quarter improved significantly from the negative growth they saw in first quarter,” said IDC research director Nabila Popal. “This is in part due to heavy discounts and promotions in many regions but also thanks to renewed customer confidence after WWDC when Apple finally announced its AI strategy.” — Vlad Savov and Gao Yuan, (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP