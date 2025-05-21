Scaling enterprise productivity with AI – a must-attend event for business leaders

Digital transformation is no longer a future goal – it’s a present-day business mandate. But while most organisations have already begun their journey, only a few are orchestrating transformation at scale and extracting measurable value from their AI investments.

On Thursday, 19 June 2025, Ovations, in collaboration with IBM, will host senior executives to a focused, high-level session exploring how intelligent automation is reshaping the way modern enterprises operate, adapt and grow.

Venue: Seven Villa Hotel & Spa, Sandton

Time: 9am to 2pm

This exclusive event will spotlight how platforms like IBM watsonx Orchestrate and watsonx Assistant are allowing transformation leaders to streamline complex workflows, embed intelligence into daily operations and ultimately build more agile, scalable enterprises.

Not just another tech talk

This session is designed specifically for executive decision makers. The agenda is tailored to digital transformation leaders who are accountable for unlocking operational excellence, improving workforce productivity and ensuring their organisations remain competitive in a fast-evolving market.

The conversation will go beyond buzzwords to tackle real business outcomes – how AI-powered orchestration can eliminate friction, unlock cross-functional value and empower teams to do more with greater speed and insight.

Why attend?

This isn’t just a technology showcase – it’s a strategic conversation tailored to digital transformation leaders.

Discover how to:

Empower your teams with intelligent AI agents and assistants

Automate complex workflows with generative AI

Seamlessly integrate AI across your existing ecosystem

Unlock cross-functional collaboration and measurable business outcomes

Executive takeaways:

Reduce operational inefficiencies

Enable faster, insight-driven decisions

Unlock scalable, AI-powered business models

This session is designed for senior executives looking to drive enterprise-wide transformation and unlock long-term value from AI investments.

Why it matters now

South African enterprises are moving from fragmented AI adoption to integrated, strategic application. Those at the forefront are already seeing reductions in operational inefficiency, improved agility and a stronger foundation for long-term innovation.

For organisations still navigating how to scale AI, this session offers a unique opportunity to:

Benchmark against industry leaders

Explore use cases that deliver ROI

Understand how to align technology with business strategy

Engage in real conversations with peers facing similar challenges

This isn’t about adding another tool to your stack – it’s about learning how to orchestrate your people, processes and platforms into a streamlined, intelligent enterprise.

Space is limited – reserve your seat

To ensure meaningful dialogue and personalised engagement, seats are limited.

Register here to secure your place

For more information: [email protected]

Lead the change, don’t chase it

True transformation doesn’t happen in isolation. It takes strategic alignment, real-world insight and bold leadership. Join us on 19 June for a morning of powerful ideas, peer exchange and executive-level thinking that can help shape your next move.

This is your opportunity to engage with fellow leaders, gain actionable perspectives and chart a clearer path forward in the age of intelligent automation.