TCS | Sentiv, and the story behind the buyout of Altron Nexus

Altron Group announced last week that it was selling its Altron Nexus business in a management buyout led by Nexus MD Louis du Toit and BriteGaze founder and technology entrepreneur Reshaad Sha.

Sha and Du Toit are our guests in this episode of the TechCentral Show, where they tell TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about the acquisition and their plans for the business.

As part of the acquisition – which is still subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, which should be concluded by the end of June – Altron Nexus will be rebranded as Sentiv, a portmanteau of “sentient” and “intuitive”.

Sha will serve as Sentiv’s executive chairman while Du Toit will be CEO.

“Together they will steer Sentiv’s transformation into a future-orientated technology partner offering intelligent, context-aware, mission-critical communications and industrial internet-of-things solutions,” according to a statement from the acquiring parties.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show, Du Toit and Sha explore:

How the deal came about;

The assets and businesses housed in Altron Nexus; and

The plan to turn the business around and set it up for growth.

