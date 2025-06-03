Vodacom appoints new CEO to lead international markets

Vodacom Group has appointed Mohamed Abdallah as CEO of its international markets and of Vodafone Egypt.

Describing the appointment as a “key milestone in Vodacom’s ongoing efforts to simplify its operating model, drive strategic growth and enhance customer experiences”, the operator said Abdallah, who is already CEO of Vodafone Egypt, will see his portfolio expanded. It will now include a “broader regional executive leadership role aimed at driving growth and operational excellence across Vodacom’s International Markets portfolio”.

“Under this expanded structure, he will oversee operations in Egypt as well as additional African markets including operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Mozambique and Tanzania, unifying these markets under a single leadership framework to deliver on Vodacom Group’s strategic priorities.”

As CEO of Vodafone Egypt, he has delivered strong growth across consumer, business and financial services

Abdallah joined Vodafone Egypt 27 years ago and has held several senior leadership positions in that time, including as enterprise business director and consumer business director.

“As CEO of Vodafone Egypt, he has delivered strong growth across consumer, business and financial services, reinforcing Vodafone Egypt as a market leader. From an International Markets perspective, he succeeds Diego Gutierrez, who stepped down at the end of April after a seven-year tenure as chief officer of international business.”

Under the new structure, the CEOs of Vodacom DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique and Tanzania will report into Abdallah, who will continue to report directly to Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

