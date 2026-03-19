Showmax Originals find a new home on DStv Stream

MultiChoice has confirmed that Showmax Originals and select titles will migrate to DStv Stream, where they will sit in a dedicated Showmax section within the app — answering the question that has hung over subscribers since the streaming platform’s shutdown was announced earlier this month.

The content will be available to DStv Compact and DStv Premium customers, including satellite subscribers who receive DStv Stream access as part of their package and standalone streaming-only customers. DStv Compact Stream starts at R299/month.

Titles available at launch include The Wife, Youngins, Devilsdorp, Adulting, Law, Love and Betrayal and Wura, with more content to be added weekly. Afrikaans titles such as Die Kantoor and Koek are also included, along with international series such as Starfleet Academy and various Real Housewives instalments.

“Showmax helped unlock a wave of world-class African storytelling,” said Nomsa Philiso, director of content for English- and Portuguese-speaking territories at MultiChoice, in a statement on Thursday. “That commitment to African storytelling does not change.”

The move comes as Showmax enters its final weeks of operation. As TechCentral reported earlier on Thursday, the platform has begun notifying subscribers across Africa that it will stop accepting new subscriptions and renewals from 31 March and that the service will be shut down on 30 April 2026.

What changes? And what’s missing?

The migration is not a straight swap. DStv Stream is an ad-supported platform, a notable shift for Showmax subscribers who paid for an ad-free experience.

A conspicuous gap is in international content. The Showmax statement on Thursday makes no mention of HBO, Warner Bros, Paramount or Peacock programming — the catalogue that formed the backbone of the Showmax 2.0 relaunch in February 2024. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.