Sixty60 notches up R11.9-billion in sales in six months

Shoprite Holdings has disclosed revenue for its on-demand digital platform Sixty60, with the service generating R11.9-billion in sales in the six months to 28 December 2025.

The figure was published in the group’s unaudited interim results on Tuesday, where Shoprite reported that Sixty60 increased sales by 34.6% year on year, underscoring the rapid scaling of its e-commerce operations within the broader supermarket business.

Overall, the group increased sales from continuing operations by 7.2% to R136.8-billion for the 26-week period, adding R9.2-billion in additional revenue compared to the same period a year earlier. This was achieved despite internal selling price inflation averaging just 0.7%, moving into deflation over the festive season.

Supermarkets RSA, which accounts for 84.3% of group sales, increased revenue by 7.1%

CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said the retailer had traded in a challenging environment where cost growth exceeded product price growth. Official food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation, as measured by Stats SA, averaged 4.7% over the period – significantly higher than the group’s internal selling price inflation.

Shoprite said it provided R9.7-billion in instant Xtra Savings discounts to customers at the till over the six months, reinforcing its focus on affordability.

Supermarkets RSA, which accounts for 84.3% of group sales, increased revenue by 7.1%. Within this segment, Shoprite and Usave grew sales by 5.1%, despite internal price deflation of 0.1% and 0.7%, respectively. Checkers and Checkers Hyper delivered stronger growth of 8.9%, supported by modest internal inflation of 1.9% and 1.1%.

Adjacent businesses

Sixty60’s R11.9-billion contribution places it among the most significant digital retail platforms in South Africa by revenue. The 34.6% growth rate suggests continued customer adoption of on-demand grocery delivery, a segment in which Checkers has been widely regarded as the market leader.

Shoprite’s adjacent, organically developed businesses – including Petshop Science, Uniq Clothing by Checkers, Checkers Outdoor and Little Me – grew sales by 70.9% as the group expanded its non-food value proposition. Petshop Science now operates more than 170 stores and has recently been integrated onto the Sixty60 platform, further strengthening the digital ecosystem.

From a profitability perspective, trading profit from continuing operations rose 5.9% to R7.7-billion, while operating profit increased 3.5% to R7.67-billion. Profit for the period from continuing operations grew 4.2% to R3.76-billion. Headline earnings per share increased 7.7% to 710.5c.

The board declared an interim dividend of R3.07/share, up from R2.85 a year earlier. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.