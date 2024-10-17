Skybox: half of firms fear security incidents due to siloed network and security teams

Miscommunication and human error persist among network and security teams, even with established processes in place.

Skybox Security has published a report titled, Breaking Down Exposure Management Silos: Confronting the Network-Security Disconnect. The survey results show organisations actively strive for better collaboration between their network and security teams to bolster their defences against cyberthreats. However, a deeper look into the confidence of these processes reveals a wide gap between perceived effectiveness and actual outcomes.

Over many years, the growing complexity of technology and subsequent expansion of the IT function within organisations has led to the creation of more specific groups. Network teams managed the infrastructure, while security focused on protecting their critical data and assets from outside cyberthreats. Unfortunately, these silos have created gaps that provide opportunities for cybercriminals to enter networks and cause significant damage.

Key findings of the report include:

Collaboration gains momentum

Ninety percent of organisations stated they have formal processes in place for network and security teams to collaborate on vulnerability and exposure management.

With 81% of decision makers perceiving their current collaboration levels as effective and a similar percentage (82%) reporting successful information-sharing practices, on the surface organisations seem to be confident in managing exposures across network and security teams.

Confidence in the effectiveness of communication remains low

Despite improvements in implementing processes, more than half (55%) of respondents are moderately or very concerned about the risk of a security incident due to a lack of collaboration between network and security teams. This apprehension is significantly heightened among C-level executives (67%).

Given that almost half (45%) of organisations have experienced miscommunications that resulted in delays in reporting or addressing security incidents in the last 12 months, this concern seems well placed.

The high stakes of human error

These organisations’ concerns are not unfounded. Over three-quarters (76%) believe that miscommunication between network and security teams has negatively impacted their organisation’s security posture to some extent.

Fifty percent of respondents cited incompatible systems and siloed organisational structures as the most significant obstacles to effective collaboration between network and security teams. This lack of a unified source of truth can lead to critical oversights, leaving gaping holes in the security fabric.

Embracing a new era of integration

The survey results reveal a strong desire for change. A significant majority, three in five respondents (61%), said they would be somewhat or very likely to implement an integrated solution for vulnerability and network security management to improve collaboration between the two teams.

This intent is particularly pronounced among those who harbour deep concerns about security incidents stemming from collaboration breakdowns, with a staggering 92% expressing a likelihood of implementing such solutions.

“Within the next 12 months, even the most sophisticated security measures could be overwhelmed by AI-powered attacks. That is why the convergence of security and network operations is no longer a strategic advantage; it’s an existential imperative. Organisations must recognise that true collaboration requires more than conversation – it demands a unified approach to network and security management.” – Mordecai Rosen, CEO, Skybox Security

