Redefining the smartphone experience for business professionals

Business professionals want technology that adapts to their ever-evolving needs, and the new, AI-powered Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is up to that task. Its sleek design, advanced features and impeccable multitasking capabilities mean it can revolutionise the way professionals work on the go.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 has opened the next chapter of Galaxy AI by leveraging its most versatile and flexible form factor perfectly designed to maximise AI capabilities and significantly enhance productivity. It’s like having the slimmest, thinnest and smartest PC in your pocket. Explore some of its standout features in the below videos:

Note Assist

Stay organised and on top of tasks with Note Assist. This feature intelligently captures and categorises your notes, reminders and to-do lists, ensuring you can focus on what matters most without losing track of important details.

PDF Overlay Translation

Easily bridge language barriers with the Galaxy Z Fold6’s PDF Overlay Translation feature. Seamlessly translate documents in real time, allowing you to collaborate and review essential materials without missing a beat, no matter the language.

Chat Assist

Enhance your communication with Chat Assist, designed to streamline your conversations. Get smart suggestions, quick replies and context-aware responses that help you engage effectively and professionally, making every interaction count.

Multi-search

Unlock a new level of productivity with Multi-search. Simultaneously search across multiple platforms and apps to gather information quickly, helping you make informed decisions faster and enhancing your workflow efficiency.

S-Pen

The integrated S-Pen brings precision to your productivity. Jot down notes, sketch ideas or annotate documents effortlessly on the expansive screen, turning your Galaxy Z Fold6 into a versatile tool for creativity and organisation.

Read more articles by Samsung Electronics on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: