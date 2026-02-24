SOLA Group starts work on SA’s first solar-and-battery wheeling plant

SOLA Group has begun construction on a 435MWp solar and battery project that will wheel dispatchable power to Sasol and Air Liquide.

SOLA Group has reached financial close and begun construction on what it says is South Africa’s first utility-scale solar and battery storage project designed to wheel dispatchable renewable energy to private industrial users across the grid.

The Naos-1 project, located near Viljoenskroon in the Free State, comprises 435MWp of solar PV capacity and 855MWh of battery energy storage. Sasol and Air Liquide have signed 25-year power purchase agreements for 660MWh of the storage capacity, with the balance available for other uses.

Naos-1 represents a major step forward for dispatchable renewable energy in South Africa’s private power market

The hybrid design addresses one of the key limitations of traditional solar projects: the inability to meet peak evening demand. By storing solar energy during the day and dispatching it when the grid needs it most, the project offers the offtakers a reliable supply of clean energy at what SOLA describes as competitive tariffs. No pricing details were disclosed.

“Naos-1 represents a major step forward for dispatchable renewable energy in South Africa’s private power market,” said Jonathan Skeen, SOLA’s MD for commercial operations, in a statement on Tuesday.

Sasol said the project forms part of its broader transition toward a low-carbon energy portfolio. Air Liquide’s Africa, Middle East and India CEO Nicolas Poirot said it demonstrates a commitment to decarbonising what he described as the world’s largest oxygen production site, located in South Africa.

Financing

The project was financed through a multi-lender process led by the Development Bank of Southern Africa as the largest senior debt provider, alongside Nedbank, RMB, Investec and Absa. Equity financing was provided by RMB and Sanlam. The project is 100% South African owned.

SOLA said Naos-1 is the first of several hybrid projects it is developing, with a further 600MW at an advanced stage. The company’s operational and under-construction portfolio now exceeds 1GW. Commercial operation is targeted for the first half of 2028. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.