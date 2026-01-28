SpaceX IPO may be largest in history

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is weighing a mid-June initial public offering, aiming to raise as much as US$50-billion at a valuation of roughly $1.5-trillion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report could not immediately be verified and SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment.

The reported fundraising doubles prior reports, positioning the rocket and satellite company’s listing as the largest in history.

SpaceX chief financial officer Bret Johnsen has also been holding talks and Zoom calls with existing private investors since mid-December to explore a mid-2026 IPO, the newspaper added.

Reuters reported last week that SpaceX is lining up four Wall Street banks for leading roles in its market debut. — Ananya Palyekar, (c) 2026 Reuters

