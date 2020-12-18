SUSE and Rancher Labs: The power to innovate everywhere - TechCentral

Imagine powerful technology that is both leading-edge and reliable.

Imagine unmatched agility that lets you tackle the business challenges of today, without compromising the freedom to evolve your strategy tomorrow.

Imagine no more!

With the close of its acquisition of Rancher Labs, SUSE is releasing the power to innovate everywhere – from the data centre to the cloud to the edge and beyond.

This is a union that brings together the best in Kubernetes management, Linux and edge computing to address the needs of all customers seeking to grow their business and out-innovate their competition. With 37 000 active deployments, Rancher is the most widely adopted Kubernetes management platform, and was recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Multicloud Container Development Platforms, Q3 2020 report.

SUSE, together with Rancher, is set to make history again. In 1994, SUSE forever changed the course of business innovation by introducing enterprise standards to the Linux world. And today, with Rancher, SUSE offers the industry’s only adaptable Linux operating system, interoperable Kubernetes management platform and innovative edge solutions.

What this means is choice – unparalleled choice – for SUSE customers.

Powerful and modular

With SUSE’s powerful and modular approach to open-source software, its customers have the choice to innovate fast and transform according to their own plans and priorities. Over 80% of the Fortune 50 are active SUSE customers, and brands such as Elektrobit, Schneider Electric, T-Systems, Office Depot, Carhartt and Lenovo are taking advantage of the company’s open approach to innovation.

With a commitment to no lock-ins, customers have the choice to evolve their IT strategy based upon business requirements, not contractual obligations.

With its independent approach that puts the “open” back in “open-source software”, they have the choice to deploy only the best tools for the job while avoiding reliance on any vendor’s proprietary solution.

“Our purpose as a newly combined company is simple: It is to turn our customers into ‘innovation heroes’. Central to this is our unshakeable commitment to choice. Today is a transformational moment for all of us at SUSE and Rancher. This is day one of our new chapter together. The possibilities for our customers are endless. If you can imagine it, we can – and we will – achieve it.”

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in true open-source innovation, collaborating with partners, communities and customers to deliver and support robust open-source software solutions. SUSE’s market leading Linux, Kubernetes, container and cloud offerings enable customers to innovate everywhere – from the data centre, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow.

