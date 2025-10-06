TCS | Takealot CEO Frederik Zietsman on township growth, EVs and the future of online retail

E-commerce will soon reach an important milestone in South Africa: by January, according to World Wide Worx research, online shopping will top 10% of total retail sales for the first time. The move to 15% and then to 20% will come much quicker.

That’s the view of Frederik Zietsman, CEO of Naspers-owned Takealot Group – South Africa’s largest online retailer – who was speaking to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod on the TechCentral Show.

In the interview, Zietsman unpacks what’s driving the rapid adoption of online shopping in South Africa – Covid-19 was a key trigger – and what the future holds as international e-commerce giants step up their investments in the country.

He also discusses:

How the competitive dynamics of the market have changed in recent years;

The impact of the entry of international giants such as Amazon and Walmart and how this will reshape the market in the coming years;

The decision to expand subsidiary Mr D’s focus from fast food to include new product categories;

The township opportunity and how Takealot is working to crack that market;

Takealot’s plans to move to electric vehicles in its logistics fleet, including a look at what’s needed to introduce electric motorbikes at scale;

The challenge of crime in the logistics chain and what’s being done to fight it;

Why Takealot is getting into the home loans business; and

What’s going to drive the company’s growth in the next few years.

