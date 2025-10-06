Close Menu
    TCS | Takealot CEO Frederik Zietsman on township growth, EVs and the future of online retail

    E-commerce will soon reach an important milestone in South Africa: by January, according to World Wide Worx research, online shopping will top 10% of total retail sales for the first time. The move to 15% and then to 20% will come much quicker.

    That’s the view of Frederik Zietsman, CEO of Naspers-owned Takealot Group – South Africa’s largest online retailer – who was speaking to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod on the TechCentral Show.

    In the interview, Zietsman unpacks what’s driving the rapid adoption of online shopping in South Africa – Covid-19 was a key trigger – and what the future holds as international e-commerce giants step up their investments in the country.

    He also discusses:

    • How the competitive dynamics of the market have changed in recent years;
    • The impact of the entry of international giants such as Amazon and Walmart and how this will reshape the market in the coming years;
    • The decision to expand subsidiary Mr D’s focus from fast food to include new product categories;
    • The township opportunity and how Takealot is working to crack that market;
    • Takealot’s plans to move to electric vehicles in its logistics fleet, including a look at what’s needed to introduce electric motorbikes at scale;
    • The challenge of crime in the logistics chain and what’s being done to fight it;
    • Why Takealot is getting into the home loans business; and
    • What’s going to drive the company’s growth in the next few years.

    Don’t miss a fascinating conversation!

