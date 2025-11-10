Telkom expects massive earnings spike

Telkom expects to more than double its headline earnings per share (Heps) in the six months to end-September 2025.

Basic earnings per share (Beps), meanwhile, will rise by as much as 90%.

In a trading statement on Monday, Telkom said: “The increase in Beps and Heps from continuing operations was mainly due to the once-off expenses in the prior period relating to the after-tax impact of R451-million for the derecognition loss of the Telkom retirement fund, and the after-tax impact of R117-million relating to restructuring costs.

“Continued underlying operating performance as well as focused structural cost containment have contributed to the earnings growth.”

The difference between Beps and Heps relates to the exclusion of the net profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets, which is offset by the net write-offs on property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets, Telkom said.

The company will publish its interim results next Tuesday, 18 September. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

