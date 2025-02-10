Telkom is eating its rivals’ lunch in mobile

Telkom on Monday published its financial results for the three months ended 31 December 2024 – and they’re good, especially in the mobile business, which expanded service revenue by almost 10% year on year.
Mobile subscribers grew by an impressive 21.6% to a record 24 million, including a 17.3% increase in mobile data subscribers – now representing 62.3% of the total mobile base.
Telkom’s consumer business saw its prepaid segment grow by 25% to 21 million subscribers, while the post-paid base remained stable with improved average revenue per user. Ebitda – earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation – jumped by 51.4% to R1.5-billion, with a 6.5% improvement in the Ebitda margin.
Describing the results as “strong”, Telkom said its focus on data-led services has helped it gain market share in mobile and elsewhere.
Highlights
Highlights of the three months include:
- Mobile service revenue climbing by 9.6% to R5.4-billion, “outperforming the broader South African mobile market”;
- Fixed data and IT services growing service revenues increased by 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively.
- Group revenue rising by just under 1% to R11-billion;
- Group Ebitda – a measure of operating profit – jumping by 28% to R3-billion, with margins expanding by 5.8 percentage points to 27.2%;
- Fibre connectivity continuing its expansion, with homes passed growing by 13.1% to 1.3 million and connected homes up 17.6%.
- Mobile and fixed data traffic increasing by 22.2% and 23.7%, respectively; and
- Interest-bearing debt reducing by 2.7% compared to September 2024.
“These results provide further proof that the execution of Telkom’s strategy is on track, delivering profitable growth,” said group CEO Serame Taukobong in a statement. “We are excited by the growing momentum across our business units, and we remain confident in our ability to meet our medium-term growth objectives as we continue to invest in our infrastructure, network and digital services.”
Telkom said Openserve, its wholesale networks subsidiary, increased the number of homes passed with fibre by 13.1% and the number of connected homes by 17.6%. Data consumption on Openserve’s network jumped by 23.7%, while revenue remained relatively steady at R3.1-billion for the quarter. Margins improved.
IT services business BCX achieved a higher margin, with revenue growing by 6.8% to R1.2-billion in the quarter. Ebitda expanded by 36% to R438-million, with margins improving to 15%. This reflected a “successful transition to scalable, higher-margin service offerings” at BCX, Telkom said.
However, BCX’s revenue declined by nearly 10% to R2.9-billion due to a “strategic shift away from lower-margin hardware/software”. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media
