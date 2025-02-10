Close Menu

    Telkom is eating its rivals’ lunch in mobile

    Telkom on Monday published its financial results for the three months ended 31 December 2024 – and they’re good.
    By
    Telkom is eating its rivals' lunch in mobile - Serame Taukobong
    Telkom Group CEO Serame Taukobong

    Telkom on Monday published its financial results for the three months ended 31 December 2024 – and they’re good, especially in the mobile business, which expanded service revenue by almost 10% year on year.

    Mobile subscribers grew by an impressive 21.6% to a record 24 million, including a 17.3% increase in mobile data subscribers – now representing 62.3% of the total mobile base.

    Telkom’s consumer business saw its prepaid segment grow by 25% to 21 million subscribers, while the post-paid base remained stable with improved average revenue per user. Ebitda – earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation – jumped by 51.4% to R1.5-billion, with a 6.5% improvement in the Ebitda margin.

    Describing the results as “strong”, Telkom said its focus on data-led services has helped it gain market share in mobile and elsewhere.

    Highlights

    Highlights of the three months include:

    • Mobile service revenue climbing by 9.6% to R5.4-billion, “outperforming the broader South African mobile market”;
    • Fixed data and IT services growing service revenues increased by 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively.
    • Group revenue rising by just under 1% to R11-billion;
    • Group Ebitda – a measure of operating profit – jumping by 28% to R3-billion, with margins expanding by 5.8 percentage points to 27.2%;
    • Fibre connectivity continuing its expansion, with homes passed growing by 13.1% to 1.3 million and connected homes up 17.6%.
    • Mobile and fixed data traffic increasing by 22.2% and 23.7%, respectively; and
    • Interest-bearing debt reducing by 2.7% compared to September 2024.

    “These results provide further proof that the execution of Telkom’s strategy is on track, delivering profitable growth,” said group CEO Serame Taukobong in a statement. “We are excited by the growing momentum across our business units, and we remain confident in our ability to meet our medium-term growth objectives as we continue to invest in our infrastructure, network and digital services.”

    Read: Telkom clears last Swiftnet sale hurdle

    Telkom said Openserve, its wholesale networks subsidiary, increased the number of homes passed with fibre by 13.1% and the number of connected homes by 17.6%. Data consumption on Openserve’s network jumped by 23.7%, while revenue remained relatively steady at R3.1-billion for the quarter. Margins improved.

    IT services business BCX achieved a higher margin, with revenue growing by 6.8% to R1.2-billion in the quarter. Ebitda expanded by 36% to R438-million, with margins improving to 15%. This reflected a “successful transition to scalable, higher-margin service offerings” at BCX, Telkom said.

    However, BCX’s revenue declined by nearly 10% to R2.9-billion due to a “strategic shift away from lower-margin hardware/software”.  – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

    Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

    Don’t miss:

    Openserve CEO Althon Beukes steps down after 30 years with Telkom



    Share.

    Related Posts