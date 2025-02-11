The power of debit orders: a smarter solution for recurring payments

In business, managing cash flow effectively is the key to success. For businesses that depend on recurring payments – be it for subscriptions, premiums, memberships or utilities – choosing the right payment solution can have a clear impact on their bottom line.

For savvy businesses, debit orders are being seen as the smarter, more efficient option, offering security, reliability and cost savings.

In fact, according to the Payments Association of South Africa’s Integrated Report of 2023, there were 443 million EFT debit order transactions and 180 million DebiCheck transactions processed in a single year, underscoring the widespread adoption of automated payment collections.

With this in mind, Kwik Payments, a leader in payment solutions, helps businesses via its intuitive platform designed to simplify recurring payment management.

Here’s why debit orders, supported by Kwik Payments’ leading technology, are a superior choice for modern enterprises.

Outperforming card payments and EFTs

Debit orders are transforming the way businesses collect payments. Unlike card payments, which are notorious for issues such as expired or replaced cards, debit orders link directly to a customer’s bank account. This eliminates administrative hassles for customers, providing a smoother and more reliable payment experience.

With Kwik Payments, businesses can benefit from fantastic payment collection methods like EFT Debit Orders, DebiCheck and Registered Mandates (RM). DebiCheck validates each mandate directly with the customer’s bank, to gain upfront authorisation that brings the number of disputes down, reduces fraud and guarantees a higher payment success rate.

By comparison, card payments almost always incur percentage-based fees, which can quickly add up for entities that need to process large volumes of transactions every month. Debit orders, on the other hand, offer predictable, fixed transaction fees, making them a far more cost-effective solution.

The benefits of debit orders are many and compelling:

Automated recurring payments: Ideal for subscription services or recurring billing models.

Ideal for subscription services or recurring billing models. Lower costs: Fixed fees mean businesses save more compared to percentage-based card charges.

Fixed fees mean businesses save more compared to percentage-based card charges. Reduced failed payments: Direct access to bank accounts eliminates declines caused by expired or blocked cards.

Direct access to bank accounts eliminates declines caused by expired or blocked cards. Predictable cash flow: Timely payments enhance revenue stability and forecasting.

Timely payments enhance revenue stability and forecasting. Enhanced security: Authorised mandates take away the risk of malfeasance, such as card skimming or theft.

Authorised mandates take away the risk of malfeasance, such as card skimming or theft. Broader accessibility: Customers without credit or debit cards can be reached, too.

Streamlining payment management with Kwik Payments

Kwik Payment’s platform was built to help entities focus on their core operations by removing administrative running costs. Automating previously onerous processes such as reconciliation and payment tracking, saves valuable time and eliminates expensive errors. Its secure system adheres to stringent Pasa and banking regulations, and every transaction is handled with the utmost care.

Moreover, Kwik Payments integrates seamlessly with third-party services, enabling firms to capture mandates and achieve full accounting reconciliation with minimal effort. This streamlined approach removes complexity, freeing up resources to focus on growth.

While the focus is on helping businesses, debit orders offer advantages for customers, too. Payments are automated, cutting the need for manual intervention or reminders. Customers benefit from greater control and confidence in the process, as DebiCheck allows real-time validation of mandates. This level of security and convenience boosts satisfaction and loyalty, which benefits the business in the long run.

A trusted partner for sustainable growth

Kwik Payments offers tailored packages designed to suit businesses of every size, from the smallest start-ups to their corporate giant counterparts. Whether transitioning from card payments or exploring recurring payment options for the first time, Kwik Payments provides the tools to reduce costs, enhance payment reliability and gain a secure, scalable solution for the long term.

