Teraco turns to the wind to power its data centres

South Africa’s largest data centre operator, Teraco, has signed a power purchase agreement with “energy aggregator” NOA to supply wind-powered renewable energy to its facilities.

The move follows the announcement last year that the company is building its own solar PV plant in the Free State, which will produce up to 120MW of electricity.

“In South Africa, wind generates power through the night and into the early morning, making it an excellent complementary source of power to solar, which is generated during daylight hours,” Teraco said in a statement on Wednesday. “The combination enables far greater levels of renewable energy coverage.”

Under the deal, NOA will wheel renewable energy from various wind projects to Teraco’s facilities.

“The renewable energy wheeled to Teraco’s facilities will complement Teraco’s solar programme, maximising renewable energy across Teraco’s data centres. These projects will ramp up progressively over time with the first power anticipated to be wheeled in 2026,” Teraco said.

“Wheeling renewable energy across electrical grids allows power to be moved from a renewable energy producer in outlying areas via existing transmission and distribution systems to end users located in urban areas. It also enables the deployment of renewable energy projects to areas with high energy yield to maximise renewable energy generation potential,” it added. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

