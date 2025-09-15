The Maranello: CBD living with investment appeal

Cape Town’s city centre continues to evolve as one of South Africa’s most dynamic property investment hubs, and The Maranello is set to be its next defining addition.

Developed by Soar Developments, this nine-storey residential project combines old-world charm with investor-focused value, offering a rare opportunity to secure a high-performing asset or a grand home in the heart of the city.

Key highlights:

Studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments and luxurious penthouses

Uninterrupted Table Mountain views

Priced from R1.82-million to R14.895-million

77 Jan Smuts Street, Cape Town

Pool, gym, 24-hour concierge, parking, retail and dining

Professional short-term rental management by Propr

Sales launch online: Wednesday, 1 October 2025 at 1pm

Apartments designed for every lifestyle

The Maranello offers 151 apartments to suit every lifestyle and investment goal. Every unit includes a balcony, with sizes thoughtfully varied to satisfy both outdoor-orientated buyers and those who prefer more interior space. Orientation of the units has been carefully considered, delivering either unrestricted Table Mountain views or north-east, sun-facing apartments.

Studios and deluxe studios priced from R1.82-million: The perfect hassle-free investment property.

The perfect hassle-free investment property. One bed apartments priced from R2.69-million: Ideal for those seeking a lock-up-and-go lifestyle.

Ideal for those seeking a lock-up-and-go lifestyle. Two bed apartments priced from R5.08-million: Generous proportions for couples or small families.

Generous proportions for couples or small families. Penthouses priced from R7.45-million: Four opulent penthouses with expansive terraces showcasing sweeping views of Table Mountain or the harbour; one even boasts a private plunge pool. These homes are a statement of prestige.

A prime location for investors and residents

Positioned at 77 Jan Smuts Street, The Maranello places residents within a short Uber ride of Bree Street, De Waterkant, the Cape Town International Convention Centre and the V&A Waterfront – locations that have cemented Cape Town’s global reputation as both a business and leisure capital. For tourists and business travellers, this central location is unmatched, making it ideal for short-term rentals.

Connectivity is equally effortless. Nearby on-ramps provide rapid access to the Cape winelands, coastal resorts and Cape Town International Airport. This seamless access enhances the building’s appeal as a hassle-free base for international visitors or a secure, convenient home for locals.

Investment with confidence

The Maranello has been designed with investors in mind. With strong demand for both long- and short-term rentals in the Cape Town CBD, the development offers:

Rental yields of up to 11.5% per annum

Very competitively priced apartments

R125 000 launch discount for early buyers

No transfer duties

Section 13sex tax incentives for investors

Hassle-free short-term rental management by Propr

Optional furniture packs by Bone Studio, allowing for turnkey rental readiness

High projected capital appreciation during construction

This combination of location, incentives and amenities positions The Maranello as one of the most compelling property investment opportunities in Cape Town in recent years.

Experience life at its best

While the investment case is strong, The Maranello is equally about lifestyle. Residents enjoy access to a heated swimming pool with breathtaking vistas and a fully equipped gym. At ground level, a landscaped pedestrian walkway and curated retail, including a café, deli and restaurant, create an active, engaging streetscape. Secure parking, biometric access, 24-hour concierge service and electric vehicle charging stations further enhance the experience

Launching October 2025

Sales for The Maranello open on Wednesday, 1 October at 1pm via the interactive online sales platform, offering buyers a transparent, first-come, first-served opportunity. With apartments priced from R1.82-million to R14.895-million, the development offers broad appeal, from entry-level investors to high-net-worth buyers seeking a penthouse with uninterrupted Table Mountain views.