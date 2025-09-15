Trinexia and Rapid7: powering trust in Africa’s cybersecurity

There’s something unique about the way Africa does transformation. Unlike other regions, it’s driven by resilience and ambition, and instead of being linear and predictable, it’s not always linear or predictable; it’s motivated by the undeniable momentum of possibility. This energy transcends through every corner of the continent, taking shape through smaller start-ups scaling quickly, in large enterprises looking to modernise and public sector institutions laying down the digital rails for the future.

With that transformation comes a very real need: to keep security front of mind.

The focus on cybersecurity in Africa isn’t something that can wait for the future; rather, it’s something that organisations must prioritise right away. For global vendors like Rapid7, this demand presents a welcome opportunity not only in technology but in building longer-term foundations in the region through the right partners and a long-term view.

Building with the right foundation

When I first began working in cybersecurity, many years ago in the UK, the challenges were different; the market was more mature. Shifting to emerging regions like the Middle East and Africa showed me that the pace of digital innovation fluctuates due to certain pockets seeing higher risks and the ability to leapfrog traditional models is very real.

Success, therefore, depends on understanding nuance. Technology alone doesn’t land well unless it’s delivered with context, capability and trust. This is where local partnerships become vital – not just as a route to market, but as a means to truly embed solutions into how businesses operate, scale and protect themselves.

In Trinexia, we found a partner that can truly enable this. They’re on the ground. They know the people. They understand the constraints and more importantly, they see the potential.

Security that matches the pace of change

Together, we’ve been able to bring Rapid7’s expanding portfolio from vulnerability management and threat detection to exposure management and cloud security into conversations that matter, with companies that are actively shaping the digital face of the continent.

The need for cybersecurity isn’t a hard sell anymore. It’s no longer a back-office discussion or a tick-box compliance task. Just like the rest of the world, chief information security officers and IT leaders across Africa are dealing with daily questions about attack surfaces, identity threats, misconfigurations and operational risk. What they’re looking for is a way a simple way to manage security without slowing down business operations.

Rapid7 continues to excel in aiding organisations to manage this problem. Our platform has evolved not just in breadth, but in how it brings together insight, automation, visibility and control. More importantly, we’re focused on how we collaborate with customers. This means giving them what they need to respond faster, prioritise better and build security in every layer of their business.

A regional alliance with global impact

None of this happens in isolation. It takes the right alliances. Trinexia has helped us establish a footprint that’s not just visible, but valuable. Whether we’re supporting a national enterprise in South Africa or helping a partner team in Kenya understand how to deliver impact to their customers, we’re doing it together and with a shared sense of purpose.

Our strategic distribution partner in South Africa plays a central role in delivering this impact. As Nicholas Applewhite, acting MD of Trinexia South Africa, puts it: “We’ve seen first-hand how the partnership with Rapid7 is enabling meaningful progress. Not just through technology; through aligning with what partners and customers in the region need. It’s about building something lasting, something relevant.”

Cybersecurity in Africa has to become more accessible and scalable to safely prepare it for the future. What is happening with Rapid7 and Trinexia is an optimistic sign of this trajectory.

The appetite is growing for real investment, for sustainable programmes and for partners who are here to stay

Looking ahead, I’m optimistic not because the threats are reducing, but because the level of engagement we’re seeing from African businesses is rising.

This is all something Rapid7 provides and will continue to do so as we expand our solutions and commitments within Africa. We’re investing in people, in partnerships and in practical ways to bring security into every transformation conversation.

Cybersecurity isn’t a siloed industry anymore. It’s part of every organisation’s growth story. Here in Africa, that story is just getting started.

