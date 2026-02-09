The new way of working – an Mweb study

At the start of 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic caused the entire world to shut down. Overnight, our offices and schools went virtual, gyms launched YouTube channels and family gatherings morphed into video chats.

The lockdown changed the rhythm of everyday life and highlighted how technology could allow us to live and work in ways that we previously didn’t think possible.

For businesses, the pandemic ushered in an entirely new world of work, one characterised by remote and distributed teams, collaborating via video calls and instant messages. Employees had to learn how to balance professional and personal responsibilities under one roof.

Hybrid work has forced businesses to rethink how, where and when work gets done

While the dust has largely settled five years down the line, hybrid work has emerged as the new normal for many. It has forced businesses to rethink how, where and when work gets done.

For South Africa, with a stubbornly high unemployment and skills shortage, remote work holds incredible opportunities. But this is only possible if:

Gaps in access are addressed;

Critical infrastructure reliability is improved;

Policy evolves to unlock the full potential of remote work; and

Necessary support mechanisms, from the right training to the required tools are in place.

Five years after the pandemic, Mweb, which adopted a fully remote business model in 2024, wanted to understand how much the world of work has really changed and how South Africans view the many opportunities and obstacles associated with working remotely. To find out, we recently conducted an online survey across more than 40 000 digitally active South Africans. We found three key takeaways from the results.

Value of fibre is clear

The success of remote and hybrid work depends on being able to work outside of the office in the same way as you would if you were in the office. To bridge the gap between the office and remote spaces, the right mix of tools and technologies is key. This includes:

Fast and reliable internet;

Backup power solutions;

VPNs and secure networks;

Video conferencing tools;

Chat and messaging apps;

Project management software;

Cloud-based file storage and sharing applications and core business tools (CRM, ERP, HR systems);

Productivity and workflow tools;

Hardware; and

Cybersecurity solutions.

While everything listed above is important, connectivity is the backbone of remote work success. In fact, the Mweb survey found that 48% of fully remote households have upgraded their internet because they needed increased speed to meet their usage needs. Nearly a fifth of South Africans without fibre noted that working remotely means constantly topping up mobile data – an expensive and unsustainable approach.

While Mweb’s survey results show that South Africans use the internet for everything from playing games and streaming videos to shopping and social media, 54% of respondents revealed that they use the internet to work from home. Additionally, the survey results revealed that four in 10 households with fibre believe it has made them more productive and improved their work-from-home experience.

New world of career opportunities

In recent years, digital-first and tech careers have expanded dramatically, driven by investments in digital infrastructure (fibre networks, cloud services, etc.) totalling around US$11.4-billion in South Africa between 2019 and 2024. This digital infrastructure is the backbone of the modern gig economy; a labour market characterised by:

Short-term contracts or freelance work;

Mediated by digital platforms; and

Limited or no employment benefits.

In 2024, it is estimated that over 350 000 freelancers were working remotely in South Africa. Many of these people are dependent on fibre. Fibre has supported a new generation of digital professionals, like:

Graphic designers, writers and marketing professionals;

Software developers, coders, engineers and data analysts;

Customer service staff and BPO agents;

Online tutors and digital educators;

Influencers, podcasters and content creators;

Virtual assistants and remote administrative staff; and

E-commerce entrepreneurs running their businesses from home.

But not everyone is equally suited to remote work. Research by BPO provider Merchants shows that top remote performers tend to be detail-oriented, disciplined, empathetic, and respectful, while the best office-based staff are more adaptable, articulate and motivated to make a positive impact. By understanding these behavioural traits, businesses can better match people to roles and design training programmes that set employees up for success, wherever they work.

Connectivity as a gateway to freedom, flexibility

Some of the big benefits of remote and hybrid work are detailed below:

The flexibility, cost savings and access to new opportunities offered by hybrid and remote work can make it easier for women to stay in the workforce rather than leaving to raise children.

Remote and hybrid work allows employees to have greater control over their work environment and schedule; this leads to greater job satisfaction and happiness.

One in four of the survey respondents were unemployed. Of these, 43% were youth aged 18–34. For these unemployed people, hybrid and remote work opens up countless new opportunities because people are no longer limited by geography. Similarly, by avoiding the costs associated with a daily commute and possibly relocation expenses, job opportunities become more affordable and accessible.

Remote work has also enabled professionals to relocate from congested metros to smaller towns that offer a better lifestyle. This trend, known as “semigration”, is reshaping property markets and urban planning. For these workers, the rollout of fibre more broadly has added to the viability of these relocations.

But it’s not only employees who are benefiting from hybrid and remote work; employers are also realising that offering their teams greater flexibility boosts retention and expands access to talent.

When it comes to hybrid and remote work, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Every organisation is different, which means simply copying another company’s model won’t guarantee success. The businesses that thrive will be the ones that take deliberate steps to identify what blend of in-office and remote work best suits their people and their goals. One thing that is universal is the very real need to equip hybrid and remote teams with all the necessary resources they need to work successfully, no matter where they are.

