Unlock smarter computing with your surface Copilot+ PC

You might already own a Copilot+ PC, but chances are you haven’t discovered everything it can do. With Microsoft Copilot built directly into Windows and powered by neural processing units (NPUs), Copilot+ PCs move beyond traditional computing and become intelligent assistants designed to make everyday tasks faster, easier and more intuitive.

Imagine a PC that can summarise long documents in seconds, draft e-mails for you, organise your schedule or help you create professional-looking content with ease. Copilot turns these possibilities into reality. It helps you plan your day, manage projects and collaborate effortlessly, while offering tools that enhance creativity, streamline work and save time. Meetings become simpler too, with real-time transcription and key point highlights so you can focus on what matters.

At the heart of this intelligent experience are NPUs, specialised processors built to handle artificial intelligence workloads efficiently. They allow your PC to run complex tasks directly on the device, delivering lightning-fast responses, longer battery life and enhanced privacy because your data stays on your computer. With NPUs, your Copilot+ PC adapts to your workflow, keeps up with multitasking and feels responsive no matter how many AI-powered features you use.

The Microsoft Surface range is optimised to bring the best of Copilot+ PCs to life. From the sleek and portable Surface Laptop to the powerful and flexible Surface Pro, each device combines premium hardware with intelligent software. Whether you’re working from home, studying or creating content, these devices provide the performance and reliability you need.

Reseller programme

Through the Core Surface reseller programme, South African resellers can access these devices with ease. Core offer resellers expert guidance to help choose the right PC, provides support when you need it and ensures customers get the most out of their Copilot +PC experience. With their help, you can explore all the AI tools and features your device has to offer, confident that support is always within reach.

Copilot+ PCs represent a meaningful shift in how people work, learn and create. By combining AI that adapts to your needs, NPUs that deliver speed and efficiency and Surface hardware built for reliability, these devices empower you to achieve more every day.

For small-to-medium businesses looking to expand their technology offering, the Core Surface reseller programme offers a compelling opportunity to deliver smarter, more modern solutions to their customers.

Discover how your business can benefit from Microsoft Surface and Copilot+ PCs.

Sign up for the Core Surface reseller programme today and start delivering smarter solutions to your customers. For more information, contact [email protected]