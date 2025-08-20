Upbeat Prosus plans R35-billion in asset sales

Dutch technology investor Prosus plans to raise US$2-billion (R35-billion) through asset sales in the near term, the company’s CEO said on Wednesday as he announced a 54% increase in quarterly earnings.

Amsterdam-headquartered Prosus, which is majority owned by South Africa’s Naspers and focused on food and lifestyle e-commerce within its key markets of Latin America, India and Europe, has already raised $780-million from asset sales in the last four months to July.

In a shareholder letter covering the AGM and sent to media, CEO Fabricio Bloisi said asset sales to date showed “our commitment to disciplined capital allocation” and set $2-billion as a near-term target.

Bloisi also said the company’s ecommerce adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 54% to $237-million in the quarter ending 30 June, at the top end of the group’s guidance.

Revenue rose 15% year-on-year to $1.7 billion, he said. — (c) 2025 Reuters

