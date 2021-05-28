US advances sweeping tech bill taking aim at China - TechCentral

The US senate on Thursday advanced a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country’s ability to compete with Chinese technology, as congress increasingly seeks to take a tough line against Beijing.

Senators voted 68-30 to end debate on the US$250-billion US Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, or Usica, and move nearer to a final vote on the legislation.

The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided US congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden’s fellow Democrats.

We have put ourselves in a very precarious position of potentially falling behind the rest of the world…

Senate Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer, who co-wrote the Usica legislation, said the US spends less than 1% of GDP on basic scientific research, less than half of China.

“We have put ourselves in a very precarious position of potentially falling behind the rest of the world in the technologies and industries that will define the next century,” he said in senate remarks urging support for the bill.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the legislation.

Next steps

The exact timing of a final senate vote was not clear, as lawmakers continued to debate next steps behind closed doors on Thursday evening. Once it passes the senate, the bill must also pass the house of representatives to be sent to the White House for Biden to sign into law.

The measure authorises about $190-billion for provisions to strengthen US technology in general, plus $54-billion specifically to increase production of semiconductors, microchips and telecommunications equipment.

The legislation also seeks to counter Beijing’s growing global influence through diplomacy, by working with allies and increasing US involvement in international organisations after former Republican President Donald Trump pulled Washington out as part of his “America First” agenda.

As it considered the legislation, the senate approved by 91-4 an amendment backed by Republican senator Mike Crapo and Democratic senator Ron Wyden to retaliate against what they consider China’s anticompetitive trade practices and bar products determined to have been produced using forced labour. — Reported by Patricia Zengerle and David Shepardson, (c) 2021 Reuters