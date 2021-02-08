Vodacom now offers 5G on iPhone 12 - TechCentral

Vodacom South Africa said on Monday that owners of Apple’s latest iPhone 12 smartphones can finally connect to the company 5G network.

“Vodacom is pleased to share that we’re now offering 5G cellular support for the powerful new iPhone 12 line-up,” the company said in a brief statement.

The launch of 5G support on Apple’s new iPhones comes nearly two months after rival MTN South Africa was able to offer it.

It’s understood that Vodacom’s 5G network hadn’t been “certified” by Apple – until recently. MTN took full advantage of its rival’s lack of 5G support on the iPhone in its marketing and advertising campaigns.

“Through rigorous 5G testing with Apple, MTN is proud to announce that, on launch, the Apple iPhone 12 will be enabled for 5G on the MTN network,” it said in December. “MTN will be the only network authorised to enable 5G on the new iPhone 12, from December 2020, into early 2021.”

Both MTN and Vodacom began selling the iPhone 12 models on 18 December. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media