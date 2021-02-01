Why choose Xerox Intelligent Workplace Services - TechCentral

The next evolution in managed print, Xerox Intelligent Workplace Services can help you transform the way your organisation works.

Xerox Intelligent Workplace Services helps employees and technology work better together to deliver a high-performing work environment. So, business can be more seamless, sustainable and secure.

Here are four key takeaways from analyst reviews about how Xerox Intelligent Workplace Services meets and surpasses what businesses need today:

Security that’s always a step ahead

When it comes to preventing, detecting and protecting against threats to your sensitive documents, devices and data, comprehensive security isn’t just a good option. It’s the only option. Comprehensive security built into Xerox Intelligent Workplace Services and associated Xerox ConnectKey Technology lets you work with total protection and peace of mind.

“Xerox’s unified approach, robust portfolio of solutions and services, and ConnectKey Technology-enabled devices allow the firm to address end-to-end security threats, helping customers protect their print and document environment and drive policies for achieving industry and corporate compliance.” IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2019 – 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US44811119, December 2019)

A cloud that’s down to earth

The cloud technologies included in Xerox Intelligent Workplace Services simplify the things you do every day. They’re scalable, low-touch and can help with everything from distributed and mobile workforce collaboration to lightening your IT load.

“Xerox’s consistency and scalability across industries and regions have helped position the company as a market leader in managed print and document services.” IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2019 – 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US44811119, December 2019)

“Xerox continues to drive innovation across its cloud services portfolio. Its overall cloud services strategy is to deliver flexible, scalable cloud print and document management services that align to customers’ cloud roadmaps and which support public, private and hybrid cloud implementation options.” Quocirca Print 2025: The Journey to Digital Reinvention

Analytics that make everything smarter

The connected workplace produces a massive amount of data. Xerox Intelligent Workplace Services analytics unlock the hidden opportunities in that data to help you automate processes and make better business decisions.

“Xerox’s vision is focused on developing intelligent solutions that help people work better at the intersection of the physical and digital worlds.” Quocirca Print 2025: The Journey to Digital Reinvention

“Xerox stood out in this study for its efforts and vision around platforms and apps. The company leads the industry in this area, showing a strong commitment to cultivating the creation and adoption of a wide range of apps that end customers can acquire through a smartphone-like app store.” Keypoint Intelligence InfoTrends Market & Vendor Insights May 2019: MFP Platforms, App Ecosystems, & Cloud Readiness

A seamless work experience across paper and digital

Xerox Intelligent Workplace Services digitisation solutions range from simple apps to full-scale process automation and content management systems, each designed to help you automate manual processes, collaborate more effectively and get more done.

“Xerox has assembled the best overall portfolio of apps, software and services to help customers streamline document-centric business processes and leverage their investments in MFP hardware.” Keypoint Intelligence Buyers Lab: 2020 Line of the Year

Ready for what’s next?

About Altron Document Solutions

Altron Document Solutions is Africa’s leading document management technology and services company and the largest Xerox distributor in the world. It is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan African countries offering the complete range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions and services. ADS forms part of JSE-listed Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron).