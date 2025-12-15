Wiocc lands R1.1-billion in debt funding for data centre, fibre expansion

Pan-African digital infrastructure provider Wiocc Group has secured an additional US$65-million (R1.1-billion) in debt financing to support the continued expansion of its connectivity and data centre footprint across Africa.

The new funding was arranged through a sustainability-linked debt facility involving the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Proparco and the Emerging Africa & Asia Infrastructure Fund (EAAIF), managed by Ninety One. According to Wiocc, the capital will be used to expand network capacity, strengthen the resilience of its infrastructure and grow its open-access data centre operations on the continent.

Wiocc chief financial officer Samuel Ndungu said in a statement that the funding reflected continued confidence from development finance institutions in the group’s long-term strategy. He said the capital would allow Wiocc to scale its network infrastructure and enhance the capacity and resilience of its pan-African digital ecosystem.

Since its inception in 2008, Wiocc Group has invested more than $750-million in digital infrastructure

Group CEO Chris Wood said the financing would help advance Wiocc’s vision of building open-access digital infrastructure. He said it would strengthen the group’s ability to expand its large-scale network and data centre footprint.

IFC said the financing included a blend of US dollar- and rand-denominated funding aimed at optimising Wiocc’s capital structure and mitigating against currency risk. Sarvesh Suri, IFC’s regional industry director for infrastructure and natural resources in Africa, said the investment would help accelerate the roll-out of open-access networks and data centre capacity across the continent, supporting job creation and economic growth.

Since its inception in 2008, Wiocc Group has invested more than $750-million in digital infrastructure, including terrestrial and submarine fibre networks and open-access data centres. The company said the latest financing reinforces its focus on building a resilient, inclusive and carrier-neutral digital ecosystem to support Africa’s growing data and connectivity needs. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.