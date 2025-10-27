Xiaomi 15T Series: a new benchmark in pro-grade smartphone photography

Smartphones have long evolved beyond simple communication devices. Today they are our primary cameras, content studios and storytellers. With the launch of its flagship Xiaomi 15T Series, co-engineered with Leica, Xiaomi sets a new benchmark in mobile photography, offering professional-grade imaging in the palm of your hand.

Leica 5x Pro telephoto: a first for the T Series

Marking a first for the Xiaomi T Series, the 15T introduces the Leica 5x Pro telephoto camera, designed to bring spotlight moments closer in stunning detail. From distant wildlife to the subtle expressions of a loved one, this lens turns every frame into a masterpiece.

The complete camera system

The Xiaomi 15T’s imaging setup is built around a 50MP Leica main camera with a one-inch Light Fusion 800 sensor, delivering sharpness and dynamic range even in low light. A 12M-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field of view captures expansive perspectives, while the 50MP Leica telephoto lens handles portraits and precision zoom.

The device also introduces Master Portrait modes with multiple focal lengths, Leica street photography presets for instant shooting and HDR10+ video recording in 4K across all lenses. For creators, Log video with LUT support unlocks professional-grade cinematic storytelling directly from the phone.

FastShot, Ultra Zoom and creative features

The FastShot mode locks instantly on moving subjects – whether a dog leaping in a park or children racing across a playground – eliminating blur with tack-sharp precision. Ultra Zoom pushes clarity up to 200MP at 100mm and 200mm focal lengths, giving users the ability to photograph wildlife or action from a safe distance without losing detail.

For content creators, the built-in teleprompter in 4K recording makes polished videos effortless, while Xiaomi’s AI Creativity Assistant and AISP 2.0 ensure true-to-life colour and tone in every shot.

Premium design and display

The Xiaomi 15T is as refined as it is powerful. A 6.83-inch Amoled120Hz eye-care display delivers 1.5K clarity and peak brightness of up to 3 200 nits, ideal for bright outdoor use. Slim bezels, TÜV Rheinland eye-care certifications and vivid colour rendering create a display that is as comfortable as it is immersive.

Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and certified IP68 water and dust resistant, the phone balances elegance with durability. Available in black and grey, the Xiaomi 15T weighs just 194g while packing flagship performance.

Performance and battery

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.1 storage, the device delivers seamless multitasking and gaming. A 5 500mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge keeps users powered through long days, while Xiaomi’s 3D IceLoop cooling system ensures sustained performance.

PETriotism: technology meets motion

To demonstrate the 15T’s capabilities, Xiaomi South Africa launched PETriotism, a World Animal Month campaign capturing the unconditional love between humans and rescued pets. Every pawtrait is shot on the Xiaomi 15T Leica system, reinforcing that smartphone photography is no longer about convenience – it is about connection.

The Xiaomi 15T is available exclusively at Vodacom stores nationwide, giving South Africans access to flagship innovation from R699/month on contract or R14 999 outright.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi is where curious minds gather. Founded in April 2010 as a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. Today, Xiaomi ranks among the top three smartphone companies worldwide.

Xiaomi’s mission is to build amazing products to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through technology. The company is also committed to building a sustainable world, designing responsibly, and producing sustainably. Follow Xiaomi South Africa on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook or X, or visit mi.com/za.