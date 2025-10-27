Pick n Pay still bringing the fight to Checkers Sixty60

Pick n Pay’s e-commerce operations, which include sales from its website, asap! mobile app and Takealot Group-owned Mr D app, grew by 34% year on year in the 26 weeks to 31 August.

According to Pick n Pay’s interim results on Monday, turnover from the asap! mobile app and Mr D increased by 44% year on year, close to the 48% year-on-year growth reported by rival Checkers Sixty60 in the 52 weeks to 29 June, though Pick n Pay is coming off a lower base.

“Online continues to see strong growth from company-owned supermarkets, with franchise supermarkets now also making a significant contribution to online turnover growth,” Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers said in commentary alongside the results.

“A next-generation asap! app was launched in April 2025, which integrated Smart Shopper rewards, value-added services and a completely redesigned, intuitive interface. This launch drove a 131% growth in first time buyers, 78% of which originated from the new app.”

The number of items listed on the asap! platform exceeds 35 000, with more than 620 Pick n Pay stores nationwide supporting delivery through some 2 500 drivers. Asap!’s number of supported storefronts is inching closer to the 694 supported by Checkers Sixty60.

Checkers Sixty60 delivered 27% year-on-year growth in active digital customers in 2025, with revenues growing 48% to R18.9-billion year on year. Although Pick n Pay reported similar percentage growth levels in turnover, specific figures were not given in its report.

Headline losses

Growth in online sales is contributing to a renaissance at Pick n Pay, which began with the return, from retirement, of Sean Summers to the helm of the retailer in September 2023.

Pick n Pay said group interim turnover rose 4.9% to R58.8-billion. Despite reporting a trading profit of R310-million, headline losses amounted to R439-million with a headline loss per share of 59.77c. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

