Zero downtime, 12 months: XLink raises the bar for mission-critical networks

XLink has set the benchmark for enterprise-grade connectivity in South Africa, announcing a full 12 months of proven uninterrupted network uptime throughout 2025.

This milestone achievement underscores XLink’s position as a trusted financial technology partner to the country’s most economically critical industries, driven by ultra-low latency and purpose-built capacity, ensuring real-time transaction performance at scale, where downtime is unacceptable and performance is non-negotiable.

Built on a foundation of triple-resilient, physical call identity-compliant, always-on infrastructure, XLink’s network-as-a-service capability delivers enterprise networks that are designed to perform under the most demanding mission-critical conditions.

XLink brings deep telco pedigree together with fintech-grade precision

The result: 100% proven uptime over an entire year, reinforcing XLink’s promise of resilience, security and operational certainty in an increasingly digital economy.

Backed by more than two decades of proven excellence as a subsidiary of one of Africa’s leading telecommunications groups, XLink brings deep telco pedigree together with fintech-grade precision. This is reinforced by a best in class, triple resilient network architecture, deliberately engineered for resilience, performance and scale, ensuring uninterrupted service even under peak demand and failure scenarios.

Bespoke services

Today, the company designs, implements and supports bespoke network and security solutions for tier-one organisations including banks, corporates, retailers and small and medium-sized enterprises, delivering resilience, compliance and scalability in every engagement.

These same enterprise-grade capabilities are already enabling XLink to support industry 4.0 environments such as smart factories, logistics, healthcare and other data intensive digital industries, where secure connectivity, real-time processing and assured capacity are mission critical.

At the core of XLink’s network offering is active redundancy across every layer, supported by proactive, real-time monitoring and continuous optimisation. This ensures customers remain connected, compliant and operationally resilient as complexity and regulatory demands increase.

XLink’s network-as-a-service capability is available across all market segments, with each solution purpose built to meet specific operational, compliance and scale requirements, without compromising the resilience and security of its core infrastructure.

Complementing its network services, XLink delivers end-to-end security across the entire IT estate – from secured and monitored networks to resilient systems, protected devices and compliant internal and external environments. Ongoing support for PCI DSS and ISO standards ensures customers remain secure, resilient and audit ready.

XLink does not simply advise on connectivity and security; it designs, deploys and manages the infrastructure organisations rely on to operate, transact and grow. In a market where resilience, security and uptime define business success, XLink delivers proof, not promises. Learn more at www.xlink.co.za.