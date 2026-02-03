Xneelo breaks ground on second Samrand data centre

Xneelo has begun construction on a second data centre at Samrand in Gauteng, expanding its infrastructure footprint as it prepares for growing demand for hosting and cloud services in South Africa.

The new facility will mirror Xneelo’s existing Samrand data centre, while incorporating efficiency improvements to support next-generation cloud, colocation and self-managed server products.

The location was chosen for its robust power infrastructure and its position between Johannesburg and Pretoria, which the company said will help it deliver consistent performance at scale.

Xneelo CEO Deon de Villiers said the investment reflects the company’s long-term commitment to providing stable, scalable infrastructure for South African businesses. “With more than two decades of hosting expertise, we know that infrastructure is the backbone of the digital economy,” he said.

According to Juan-Pierre van Zyl, Xneelo’s data centre facilities manager, the original Samrand facility has outperformed industry benchmarks for power efficiency. He said the new data centre will build on that design, offering higher energy capacity to support the company’s expanding product portfolio, including its recently launched cloud services, while maintaining high availability.

The new data centre is expected to be ready for operation by October 2026.

