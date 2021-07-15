5 steps to a winning digital transformation strategy in financial services

Automation is redesigning financial services delivery, customer experience and money movement. But with so much technological modification, it’s a confusing world. Banks, insurers and credit unions are asking themselves, “Where should we focus? How do we remain relevant in such a fast-changing environment? And how can we predict which investments are most likely to drive profitability?” In this article, Jason Broomfield, industry lead: financial services at BlueSky, spells it out.

The core sectors of digital transformation

Digital transformation is the process of integrating digital technology into all business domains, essentially altering how you operate and deliver value to customers. It is not just the front-end bells and whistles and is far broader than deploying a chat bot to your website.

Technological innovation is changing systems within the financial services industry once and for all. Digital disruption is imminent across all divisions within financial services businesses – from payments, funding, investment management and lending, to risk management and insurance.

There are at least three ways in which businesses can digitally transform. The first is to digitise your products, for example by creating things like a virtual bank card. The second route is to enable new digital client engagement channels, for example by introducing WhatsApp integration into your service centre. The third area of transformation is the digitisation of business operations, be it the front, middle or back office or, ideally, all three.

But how do you know what is right for your business?

Invest in your people: Reskill and upskill

Not every employee in your business is ready to adopt cloud computing. To achieve your company’s full digitised potential, you must strategically invest in the people pushing the technological revolution. Engage tech-savvy teams throughout all phases of the digital transformation process — from strategy to testing and implementation. What the early adopter uses today, the majority uses tomorrow. Automate your business with your transformation heroes in mind, and you’ll eventually service a broader end user.

Shift to modular design

Modular business principles help financial services companies rapidly change without a core overhaul. With a modular structure in place, businesses can innovate fast and in line with customer needs. A modular architecture enables the company to go beyond reacting to market realities to actively creating them. It allows your business to adapt fast, learn fast and recover from failure quickly.

Fail fast, learn fast

In the world of digital transformation, agility is the new currency. Yet roughly only 20% of organisations worldwide use continuous testing. Start small by developing the minimum functionality of your new digital product or channel. Test it live with actual end users, make improvements while testing and see how it works. It’s all about people, processes and technology to achieve excellence at speed and reduce business risk.

Utilise data to drive digital transformation

Efficient partitioning, targeting and tracking are done by examining data from various sources. Ultimately, big data drives your digital transformation, and financial service businesses must learn to read and use their data effectively. The objective is to take advantage of big data to design more efficient processes, achieve higher profits and create more satisfied customers.

Plan around the customer

If you put the customer at the centre and ask, “What does good look like?”, you can create a personalised, excellent customer experience across any channel. You will also be able to offer tailored, bespoke solutions delivered to the customer through any channel at a competitive fee. And most importantly, you will do so profitably.

