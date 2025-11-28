7 reasons to register a .info domain name

A domain name is not just your website’s URL. It forms part of your brand’s online strategy and it’s also the first clue visitors can get about the purpose of your website. That’s why the name and extension you eventually decide on shouldn’t be taken lightly. There’s a world beyond .com or a .co.za. If your goal is to inform, guide and educate, consider a .info domain name extension.

With more than 20 years in the domain name ecosystem and over four million registrations globally, .info has become one of the world’s most recognisable and credible generic top-level domains (gTLDs). And with the extension now on promotion at Domains.co.za, South African SMEs have an affordable opportunity to strengthen their online strategies.

R99 for new registrations only. Valid until 31 December 2025. Normal renewal rates apply.

Here are seven reasons why a .info domain name deserves a place in your brand strategy:

It’s one of the world’s most trusted gTLDs: Launched in 2001 and backed by Identity Digital, .info is a long-standing, reputable extension with global recognition. Its age and adoption give it authority, making it a smart choice for anyone creating resource-heavy content.

It offers instant clarity : A .info domain tells visitors exactly what to expect. There's no guesswork or misalignment between your name and your purpose. For organisations that prioritise transparency and knowledge-sharing, this clarity builds user confidence.

It's naturally aligned with search behaviour: "Info" is an everyday English word regularly used in online search queries. That natural alignment supports search intent, making the extension particularly effective for educational sites, destination guides, consumer help hubs and research-based content.

It's more available than .com or .co.za : Availability is one of the biggest challenges in domain name registration. The .info extension opens up far more options, allowing brands to secure shorter, cleaner, more memorable domain names that match their identity and content focus.

It's versatile: Whether you're sharing data, documenting processes, publishing tutorials, hosting documentation portals or providing public information, the.info domain can adapt. Any organisation that communicates valuable information (which is nearly all of them) can use this gTLD effectively.

It positions your brand as modern and user-focused: Even though .info has been around for more than two decades, it still feels contemporary compared to older, more saturated extensions. Its meaning-first design aligns well with brands that value clarity, user experience and content-driven engagement.

It's on promotion at Domains.co.za: With the R99 promotion on all new .info domain name registrations at Domains.co.za, SMEs, educators, travel companies, NGOs and creators can secure multiple .info names without stretching their budget. It's one of the most cost-effective ways to build a helpful, trustworthy online experience.

Get a .info domain name to match your information-driven website today. Ts&Cs apply. New registrations only. Valid until 31 December 2025. Normal renewal rates apply.

