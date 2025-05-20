Work anywhere, stay secure: how MDM keeps your devices safe

The modern workforce is increasingly mobile, with employees no longer bound to traditional office spaces. With laptops, smartphones and tablets in hand, workers are conducting business from home, on the road and even at coffee shops. This flexibility brings numerous benefits, including increased productivity and agility. However, it also presents significant security challenges. The more mobile your workforce becomes, the more vulnerable your company’s data becomes to cyberthreats.

This is where mobile device management (MDM) comes in. MDM provides the solution for businesses to protect sensitive data while empowering employees to work remotely. As a leading distributor of AnyDesk remote desktop solutions across Africa and South Africa, Avert ITD understands the importance of adopting modern security measures, especially when managing a remote and mobile workforce.

What is mobile device management?

At its core, MDM is a solution that allows IT teams to monitor, manage and secure all mobile devices used by employees in an organisation. With MDM, IT teams can remotely enforce security policies, update software, install apps and wipe data from lost or stolen devices – all while ensuring that employees’ personal data remains untouched.

With MDM, businesses can ensure that every device accessing the company network follows stringent security protocols. This helps prevent potential security breaches, lost data and unauthorised access to sensitive company resources. Avert ITD, with its deep knowledge of the IT landscape across South Africa and the rest of Africa, has become a key partner for organisations looking to adopt MDM and improve their overall security posture.

Why your business needs MDM

In today’s digital environment, mobile devices are often the gateway to valuable company data. Without MDM, your organisation faces significant risks, including:

Data breaches: Unsecured mobile devices are an easy target for hackers.

Unsecured mobile devices are an easy target for hackers. Lost devices: A lost or stolen laptop or smartphone could provide unauthorised access to critical data.

A lost or stolen laptop or smartphone could provide unauthorised access to critical data. Unauthorised apps: Apps that are not properly vetted can introduce security vulnerabilities into your network.

With MDM, businesses can:

Enforce security: Encrypt devices, enforce password policies and block high-risk apps.

Encrypt devices, enforce password policies and block high-risk apps. Boost efficiency: Automate software updates and app installations to save time and resources.

Automate software updates and app installations to save time and resources. Ensure compliance: Meet industry regulations by maintaining a secure mobile environment.

Meet industry regulations by maintaining a secure mobile environment. Safeguard data: Remotely wipe lost or stolen devices to prevent unauthorised access to sensitive company data.

By integrating MDM into your business processes, you can safeguard your remote workforce while ensuring that employees have the tools they need to work efficiently.

Consistency in security – the role of MDM

One of the most significant advantages of MDM is the ability to ensure consistent security across all devices. With MDM, every company device is secured from day one. This proactive approach to security means that employees can start using their devices without worrying about security gaps or inconsistent updates.

Beyond just the technology, fostering a culture of security awareness among employees is also vital. Avert ITD works closely with businesses across South African and the rest of Africa to help employees understand the importance of mobile device security and implement best practices for data protection. By combining the right technology with employee training, companies can significantly reduce the risks they face in a mobile-first world.

AnyDesk: the ultimate solution for remote device management

When it comes to managing remote devices and ensuring secure access, AnyDesk is a leading solution. As a global provider of remote desktop software, AnyDesk allows businesses to access and manage devices remotely and securely no matter where employees are located.

AnyDesk’s MDM solution is ideal for businesses that need centralised control over their remote workforce’s devices. Avert ITD, as a key distributor of AnyDesk solutions across South Africa and Africa, understands the value of a secure, remote management system that allows businesses to handle updates, security patches and app installations efficiently.

What sets AnyDesk apart is its military-grade encryption and intuitive automation that ensures devices are protected and updated without manual intervention. With AnyDesk and MDM, IT teams can monitor, manage and protect their devices remotely, ensuring that employees can focus on their work without worrying about security vulnerabilities.

Avert ITD: your trusted partner in securing the future of work

As a leading distributor of AnyDesk remote desktop solutions in Africa and South Africa, Avert ITD is at the forefront of helping businesses transition to a mobile-first world while maintaining high standards of security. With a wide-ranging portfolio of cutting-edge IT solutions, Avert ITD is committed to helping businesses implement MDM systems that protect their sensitive data, streamline operations and ensure compliance with industry standards.

In 2024, Avert ITD strengthened its position as a key player in the IT distribution space across South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt and other African countries. By distributing solutions like AnyDesk, Avert ITD has been instrumental in allowing businesses to adopt secure remote desktop technologies that empower their teams to work from anywhere.

Avert ITD’s expertise in providing MDM solutions ensures that businesses across Africa can adopt AnyDesk’s advanced remote desktop software and secure their mobile workforce effectively. As companies continue to embrace remote work, Avert ITD offers the tools and support necessary to stay ahead of security challenges.

Special promotion: where in the world is your office?

In celebration of remote work and the flexibility it offers, AnyDesk and Avert ITD are excited to announce the Remote Work Capability Promo this May. We want to see where you’re working from. Whether it’s a stylish city office, a cozy corner of your home or a beachfront café, we want to know your work environment.

Here is how to join the promo:

Snap a photo of your workspace. It can be anything from a high-rise office to your couch or a beachside setup. Tag @Avert IT Distribution and use the hashtag #AnyDeskOfficeView when posting. Enjoy a special discount on your next AnyDesk purchase.

Learn more and join the promo

Protecting your mobile workforce

In today’s fast-paced, mobile-first business environment, securing mobile devices and company data is paramount. Mobile device management offers the ideal solution for businesses looking to protect sensitive information while enabling employees to remain productive from anywhere.

As businesses across South Africa and Africa continue to embrace the mobile workforce, Avert ITD is committed to providing AnyDesk’s remote desktop solutions and MDM tools to help organizations stay secure, compliant, and efficient. Whether you’re managing a few devices or thousands, Avert ITD ensures that your business has the right tools to stay ahead of security threats in an increasingly digital world.

For companies looking to secure their mobile workforce and adopt effective remote management solutions, Avert ITD offers the expertise and cutting-edge tools necessary to protect data and ensure smooth operations.

About Avert IT Distribution

Partnering with Avert ITD means investing in your success and growth. As a world-class distributor, we offer a superior range of cybersecurity solutions to protect your clients and your reputation. Founded in 2004, Avert ITD has continued to expand and evolve. We are proud to serve partners across Africa, prioritising accountability, integrity and commitment in all that we do. These principles are embedded in everything you, as a reseller, offer to your customers.

Our new WhatsApp support channel enables instant communication for partners and customers. Whether you need quick assistance, have questions about AnyDesk or want to discuss business requirements, you can now reach out directly for immediate help. This service ensures rapid responses, eliminating the need for lengthy e-mails or waiting for callback appointments.

In addition to WhatsApp, Avert ITD has introduced a live-chat feature on its updated website. This allows you to connect instantly with knowledgeable representatives who can answer your questions and offer personalised guidance. The chat feature ensures you receive fast and efficient support without having to navigate through complex menus. By combining WhatsApp and live chat, Avert ITD guarantees that partners and customers can easily access expert support, whenever they need it.

To become an AvertITD reseller, complete this form or contact sales on +27(0)10-007-4430 (Johannesburg) or +27(0)21-007-2655 (Cape Town), or e-mail [email protected]. Find AvertITD on LinkedIn or send us a message on WhatsApp.

About AnyDesk

Founded in 2014, AnyDesk has quickly become one of the leading remote desktop software providers globally. With more than 200 million sessions per month and a presence in more than 190 countries, AnyDesk has revolutionised how businesses manage remote access, allowing IT professionals to offer support from anywhere in the world and helping businesses enable remote work seamlessly.

