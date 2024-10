Apple launches new iPad mini with AI features

Apple has launched its new generation of the iPad mini packed with AI features including writing tools and an improved Siri assistant.

The new iPad mini is powered by Apple’s A17 Pro chip, which is used in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. With a six-core CPU, the A17 Pro would boost CPU performance by 30% compared to the current-generation iPad minis and is central to running Apple Intelligence, Apple’s AI software.

Apple said it would roll out the first set of AI features in the US version of the English language this month through a software update with iPadOS 18.1.

The features will be available for iPads with A17 Pro or M1 chips and later generations, Apple said, adding it will roll out additional features including image-generation tools, Genmoji and ChatGPT-powered capabilities over the next several months.

Apple in September unveiled its long-awaited, AI-boosted iPhone 16 line-up, but with the AI features still in test mode, the company failed to excite some investors while early sales data raised some questions around demand.

Still, research firm Canalys on Monday said the iPhone 16 would help Apple’s sales in the fourth quarter and drive momentum into the first half of 2025, after Apple reached a record high third-quarter shipments.

The iPad mini, starting at US$499, is available for pre-orders starting on Tuesday and will begin arriving to customers and Apple store locations next week, Apple said. — Deborah Sophia, (c) 2024 Reuters

