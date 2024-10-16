Glovent’s innovative SOS Suite: emergency help at the touch of a button

In an era where safety and connectivity are paramount, Glovent stands out through its commitment to enhancing community well-being with cutting-edge technology.

Glovent’s diverse range of community management solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of each community, ensuring that residents feel secure and connected at all times. At the forefront of Glovent’s safety offering is the SOS Suite, a robust emergency alert system that provides three distinct levels of panic alert: Individual SOS, Community SOS and National SOS alerts.

Level 1: Individual SOS – alert your connections

The Individual SOS feature is a free and user-friendly option integrated into the GLOCMS mobile app. It empowers users to designate their own emergency contacts, who will receive immediate notifications if an SOS is activated. Importantly, no alerts are sent to the estate itself, allowing for a more personal and direct response to emergencies.

Users can activate this feature from anywhere in the world where cellphone connectivity exists, ensuring that help can be summoned regardless of location. Whether at home or abroad, individuals can rest assured that their loved ones are alerted in times of need.

Level 2: Community SOS – alert your community guardians

The Community SOS alert feature takes safety a step further by offering a centralised emergency response tailored to the community. Activation requires community opt-in and can be enhanced with the optional purchase of a central monitoring terminal, at a modest monthly fee per property. This feature allows communities to take a proactive approach to safety.

Communities can select from two notification options: a central monitoring device, like a dedicated Android tablet running a specialised app, or establish emergency contacts via the admin portal.

When an SOS is triggered, notifications are sent to both the panic tablet and the community’s emergency administrators, ensuring a swift and coordinated response.

The Community SOS feature is geofenced, meaning alerts are only sent when the user is within the designated perimeter of their community. This ensures that alerts are relevant and actionable, providing peace of mind for residents and communities.

Level 3: National SOS – comprehensive emergency response

For those seeking a broader safety net, the national response provider panic alerts feature offers comprehensive national coverage for all types of emergencies. This service, which requires activation and payment, can be paid for by the community or by individual subscriptions. Once a panic is initiated, the system notifies a central national operations centre, which can reach out to the user and allocate a responder based on the type of emergency, including medical, fire and crime emergencies.

Users are able to save necessary medical information upon registration, ensuring that responders are automatically equipped with critical details in case of an emergency. This feature has no community geofencing limitations and allows users to activate a panic alert from anywhere in South Africa as long as they have smartphone ap connectivity.

Instant alerts at your fingertips

The SOS Suite in the Glovent mobile app ensures that residents have multiple alert methods at their disposal, each tailored to meeting different needs. By providing three possible and simultaneous levels of emergency alerts – Individual, Community and National – Glovent enhances the speed and efficacy of emergency responses.

Conclusion

Glovent Solutions is dedicated to building safer and more connected communities through innovative technology. Glovent’s SOS Suite offers a comprehensive, user-centric approach to emergency alerts, ensuring that help is always just a touch away. Whether you’re at home or on the go, Glovent Solutions provides complete peace of mind. For more information, visit www.glovent.co.za. Book a free demo: [email protected].

