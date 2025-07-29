From legacy to cloud, BBD delivers software that works

Across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, businesses are in a constant race to evolve. Markets shift, customer expectations rise, legacy systems groan under the weight of new demands, and somehow you’re expected to keep delivering – faster, smarter and more securely than ever before.

We’ve seen the pressure first hand. The chief technology officer staring down a monolithic core system that no longer serves the business. The product owner trying to stitch together siloed data to unlock customer insights. The innovation team stuck waiting for infrastructure that just can’t scale.

For more, visit www.bbdsoftware.com

That’s where we come in.

At BBD, we help you break through these blockers, not just with code but with partnership, problem-solving and solutions designed to last.

Build for complexity, focused on outcomes

We don’t chase trends; we build what works – software that fits your reality today and your goals for tomorrow. Whether you’re launching new products, re-architecting platforms or migrating to the cloud, we bring the technical depth and delivery to make it happen.

Take the financial services group expanding across Africa: we helped build a cloud-native customer 360 platform that connects banking data across 10 markets, a data and integration initiative that’s now the backbone of their regional operations.

Or take the public sector education platform that needed to scale overnight to support millions of learners: our software engineering and cloud transformation teams delivered a stable, user-friendly solution that stood up to peak demand.

Or the insurer wrestling with a fragmented product portfolio: we worked with them to redesign and rebuild their digital ecosystem, improving agent experience and simplifying their path to market.

Each product is different. What stays the same is our focus on making things work better for your teams, your users and your business.

Your context, our expertise, shared ownership

With delivery hubs across South Africa, Europe and India, and over 40 years of experience, BBD combines deep technical expertise with a flexible delivery model built for cross-border collaboration. We’re cloud-native, language agnostic and obsessed with finding the right problems.

We offer services across technical consulting, software engineering, platform modernisation, cloud transformation, data and integration, experience design, and managed support – delivered in ways that fit how you work.

But we’re not just a service provider. We’re a partner who’s in it with you – asking the right questions, challenging assumptions and helping you navigate complexity with confidence.

Our teams integrate tightly into yours, aligning to your ways of working and goals. We bring the speed of a nimble dev house with the structure and rigour of an enterprise partner so you can move fast and build right.

Why clients choose BBD

Because we’ve helped them:

Cut cost to serve by re-platforming outdated services;

Unlock new revenue streams with digital-first product design;

Accelerate go-to-market with agile teams embedded in their business; and

Improve operational resilience through modern engineering practices.

We also don’t stop at launch. We support, iterate and scale with you, so your investment keeps delivering value long after go-live.

Let’s build what’s next, together

Whether you’re modernising mission-critical systems, launching greenfield platforms or simply looking for a more effective way to deliver, BBD helps you get there.

Software is the tool. Better outcomes are the goal. Let’s build something that lasts.

About BBD

A leading international provider of bespoke software solutions, BBD’s four decades of technical and domain expertise spans the education, financial services, insurance, gaming, telecommunications and public sectors. BBD employs over 1 200 highly skilled, motivated and experienced IT professionals, curating flexible teams from our hubs across South Africa, India, the Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. BBD is a 51% black-owned and level 1 B-BBEE partner, with a 135% B-BBEE recognition. For more, visit www.bbdsoftware.com. Connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok or YouTube.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

