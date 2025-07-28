Bitcoin payments a step closer to mainstream adoption in South Africa

Payment gateway provider Peach Payments has added bitcoin and other cryptocurrency payment options to its merchant services portfolio through a partnership with fellow Cape Town-based crypto specialist MoneyBadger.

MoneyBadger enabled Pick n Pay to become the first retailer to offer crypto payments in 2023. Peach Payments said its partnership with the crypto specialist will make bitcoin and crypto payments available to a wider group of consumers.

“MoneyBadger is well respected and established locally and offers payments via the majority of crypto wallets, which means more choice for consumers,” said Anine de Kock, head of partnerships at Peach Payments.

TicketPro, one of Peach Payments’ largest customers, has enabled crypto payments for its customers

According to De Kock, the first payments made via MoneyBadger on the Peach Payments platform were for spades at a suburban hardware store and light fittings at a well-known specialist lighting retailer, illustrating that bitcoin payments are becoming “mainstream”.

Events specialist TicketPro, one of Peach Payments’ largest merchant customers, has enabled crypto payments for its customers and claims it is the first ticketing company in South Africa to offer this method of payment.

Peach Payments said that for merchants, crypto payments attract a young (18-34), tech-savvy demographic, “which is growing in purchasing power”. Supporting crypto also makes it easier for foreign tourists to spend money.

‘Pay with bitcoin’

Customers shopping at merchants who use Peach Payments can select a “pay with bitcoin” option and scan a QR code at the till or on their PC if they are shopping online. Payments are settled in rands and merchants are paid on the business day following the transaction. Supported crypto wallets include those offered by Luno, VALR and Binance.

Other than South Africa, Peach Payments also has operations in Kenya and Mauritius; it plans to add crypto payments to its services in those countries soon.

“The bitcoin payment solution will be expanded to other Peach Payments territories in due course as it forms part of the company’s aims to offer a unified payment solution for Africa,” said De Kock. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

